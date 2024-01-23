Lebanon County Commissioners vote to remove mail-in ballot drop box
Lebanon County Commissioners voted two to one to remove the ballot drop box outside the municipal building.
X, formerly Twitter, today announced support for passkeys, a new and more secure login method than traditional passwords, which will become an option for U.S. users on iOS devices. Initiated by Google, Apple, Microsoft, and the FIDO Alliance, alongside the World Wide Web Consortium, passkey technology aims to make passwordless logins available across different devices, operating systems, and web browsers.
The nominees are in, and the Oscar for Best Picture goes to ...
The adjustable dividers prevent different dishes from touching — and your lunch from becoming a soggy mess.
Netflix just dropped a full trailer for its live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. The two-minute trailer seems to capture the vibe of the cartoon.
After defying the global funding slowdown of 2022, VC investments in African startups dropped considerably last year, mirroring the situation in other regions where capital taps were significantly turned off. Data trackers set the amount raised by African startups in 2023 at between $2.9 billion and $4.1 billion, from $4.6 billion to $6.5 billion in total funding the previous year. With equity funding becoming rare, several startups found it hard to survive, leading them to either cut down their teams or scale down operations and, in some cases, close shop.
Roland has unveiled a follow-up to the Bridge Cast called Bridge Cast X that adds video support on top of all its predecessor's audio-focused features.
Thanks to Joel Embiid, Monday night was the first time since 1978 that there were a pair of 60-point performances in the league on the same day.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast with two football powerhouses loading up big time this offseason.
Tuesday’s GOP primary in New Hampshire is former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s best — and perhaps last — chance to change the direction of the Republican presidential primary.
Nine months after previous criminal charges against Baldwin were dismissed, the actor was indicted by a New Mexico grand jury on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins. We look at how he can be recharged and what legal experts think of the prosecution's case.
No cable? No worries — you have other options for watching tennis' brightest stars battle in this Grand Slam tournament.
Apple just dropped a trailer for the forthcoming sci-fi thriller series Constellation. The show stars Noomi Rapace and premieres via Apple TV+ on February 21.
The former Dayton coach took drifting to a new level.
Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would not be starters based on the latest round of fan voting.
It's looking like Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer, Todd Helton and Billy Wagner will get the call Tuesday.
Car depreciation is the rate at which a vehicle drops in value over time. Learn what you can do to slow depreciation.
National Association of Home Builders CEO Jim Tobin told Yahoo Finance Live that "we’re heading toward a housing renaissance."
When Selkie, the fashion brand viral on Instagram and TikTok for its frothy, extravagant dresses, announces new collections, reception is generally positive. The brand’s upcoming Valentine’s Day drop was inspired by vintage greeting cards, and features saccharine images of puppies surrounded by roses, or comically fluffy kittens painted against pastel backdrops. Printed on sweaters and dresses adorned with bows, the collection was meant to be a nostalgic, cheeky nod to romance.
A former Trump aide is seeking to have Willis disqualified for engaging in an “improper, clandestine personal relationship” with her lead prosecutor.