Lebanon County deed transfers: See area home sale prices

The following real estate transfers were recorded recently in Lebanon County:

Lebanon

Sofiane Khtiri to Michele Miranda, 235 Mifflin St., $10.

Related Realty LLC to Jose Grullon-Blanco, 528 N. Third St. $175,000.

James Fraytic to Joseph Galebach, property on East Guilford St., $90,000.

James Tuccio to Peaceful Homes LLC, 35 N. Tenth St., $95,000.

Miriam Rodriguez to Monica Yepes, 344 N. Twelfth St., $160,000.

Eastern Pennsylvania Conference of the United Methodist Church to Iglesia Metodista Unida Nuevo Nacimiento, 506 Park Drive, $1.

North Lebanon Township

Blue Ridge Capital LLC (of Collegedale, Tenn.) to Scout Cold Storage Lebanon Hanford LLC (of Collegedale, Tenn.), 2750 Hanford Drive, $1. (Pennsylvania Realty Transfer Tax paid on county assessed value $13,944,300, resulting in a payment of $69,721.50 being made to North Lebanon Township and to Cornwall-Lebanon School District.)

Walter and Jessica Berkheimer to Evan Crawford and Brittany Hathaway t/a JTWROS, 230 Perry St., $235,900)

Landmark Homes of Sweetbriar Inc. to Kenneth Jr. and Debra Beissel, 517 Bella May, $438,769.50.

South Lebanon Township

Cleon and Cindy Nolt to Hunter Creek Partners LLC, 328 Fonderwhite Road, $346,000.

Strathford Meadows LLC to Timothy Rakos and Karen Rakos, property on the east side of Princeton Place, $581,318.

West Cornwall Township

Rodney Gernert to Cassandra and Devon Echernach, 8 N. Zinn's Mill Road, $250,000.

Frank Tomecek Jr. and Kristine Warner to Owen Shartle and Gabrielle Witter, 275 Old Mine Road, $340,000.

Virginia Brown to Windswept Rentals, 170 Furnace Court, $178,500.

Cleona

Benjamin Giardino and Catherine Radkiewicz to Austin Hess and Alexis Putt, 126 N. Center St., $229,000.

Doris Espenshade to John Dunn and Taylor Dunn, 227 W. Cyrus St., $274,900.

Annville

Khiet Pham to Ninh Kieu Holdings LLC, 344 E. Main St., Ninh Kieu Holdings LLC, 344 W. Main St., $300,000.

Russel and Laura Smith to 2323 Properties LLC, 150 W. Sheridan Ave., $275,000.

Arlene Zellers to Emad Taha and Amal Zeineldin, 1485 E. Queen St., $210,000.

Palmyra

William Weaver to Atled Alliance LLC, property on Maple Street, $216,600.

South Londonderry Township

CMH Homes Inc. to Michael Ugliaro and Margaret Holtsclaw, property on Lawn Road, $229,381.

Union Township

Dylan Swoyer and Michaela Swoyer to Willima Weaver, 624 Jonestown Road, $467,500.

Bethel Township

Kenneth and Debra Arnold to Amber Daub and Kaleb Morrissey, 118 W. Main St., $193,500.

Jackson Township

Kory and Karen Leppo to Joseph and Lourdes Pyszka, Theresa Schaeffer, 7 Caterpillar Court, $365,000.

Myerstown

Adam Klopp and Megan Klopp to James Vreeland and Linda Vreeland, 134 S. Broad St., $180,000.

Millcreek Township

Michelle Musumeci to Vigor Estate LLC, property on Memorial Boulevard, $210,000.

