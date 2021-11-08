Lebanon County man shot and killed by state trooper

Nov. 8—A 40-year-old Lebanon County man was fatally shot Sunday night by one of two state troopers responding to a residence for a report that he was violating a protection-from-abuse order, state police said Monday.

Andrew J. Dzwonchyk, whose address was given in a press release only as Jonestown, died at the scene of the shooting in the first block of Ridge Road in Union Township.

According to investigators:

Troopers from the Jonestown station were dispatched to a residence in the block at 10:42 p.m. for the PFA violation. After the two troopers arrived, Dzwonchyk arrived in a vehicle.

Troopers tried to take him into custody while he was in the driver's seat, and a struggle ensued.

Dzwonchyk drove forward, then in reserve while one of the troopers was partially in the vehicle, dragging the trooper for an unspecified distance.

Attempts to subdue Dzwonchyk with a Taser were unsuccessful. A trooper then got his department-issued firearm and shot Dzwonchyk.

The troopers immediately administered first aid to Dzwonchyk until an emergency medical crew arrived. The Lebanon County coroner's office was dispatched and pronounced him dead.

Trooper David Beohm, public information officer, said investigators for the Troop L. Major Case Team responded and worked through the morning,. Officials with the Lebanon County district attorney's office assisting in the investigation.

An autopsy will be performed, but it wasn't clear when it is scheduled.