Lebanon County NAACP to hold second annual Freedom Fund Gala

In celebration of Black History Month, the Lebanon County NAACP is holding its second annual Freedom Fund Gala on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 6-9 p.m. in the ballroom of the WEPA Empowerment Center at 9 South 9th St. in Lebanon City.

“Inspired by Dr. King's unwavering commitment to equality and justice for all Americans, we in the Lebanon County Branch of the NAACP are delighted to host our Second Annual Black History Month Freedom Fund Gala,” Branch President Pastor Tony Fields said in a press release. “We warmly invite all community members to join us in celebrating the achievements of Black people in our community and the ties that bind us all together as a nation.”

The evening features a soul food dinner by Aunt Hocker's Fish Fry Catering and live music by the Michael Kitchen Band. There will also be a cash bar and dancing.

The featured speaker is Dr. Sherry Washington, an educator and community leader. Washington is the chair of the Education Committee for the NAACP PA State Conference and owner of SRW Consulting Firm, LLC, based in York.

The cost for attending the gala is $50 per person. Check or cash payments can be made to 'Lebanon County NAACP," P.O. Box 74, Annville, Pa., 17003.

Tickets can also be purchased online at lebanonnaacp.betterworld.org/events/2nd-annual-gala.

