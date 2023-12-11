Lebanon County officials propose tax increase for 2024. Here's what it means for residents

Citing rising costs and an increased deficit, Lebanon County Commissioners unanimously passed a $94.4 million preliminary budget Thursday that includes a tax increase.

Officials are looking at a 0.5-mill increase, setting the millage rate at 4.3925 mills for 2024. This is the third time the commissioners had to raise taxes since 2016. The last tax hike was in 2022 when the millage rate was raised to 3.8925 mills.

County Administrator Jamie Wolgemuth said the county's deficit has been growing, reaching $5 million in anticipation of 2024. The county has used cash on hand to balance the budget in previous years.

"We do not have the capacity or the ability to take cash carryover and balance that budget," he said. "We do have reserve of $7.8 million, which equates to about 46 operating days if we ever find ourselves in some sort of situation where there is no state budget and we have to fund ourselves ... or there is just some major disaster that the county must dig into reserves."

Wolgemuth added that while it is an option to go to those reserves to balance the budget, it would take the county from 46 operating days to 15 operating days.

The average assessed value of homes throughout Lebanon County is just above $250,000, according to officials. Most homeowners with that value would see their taxes increased by $78.50, or $6.50 a month on average. Homes valued at $150,000 would see a $47.10 increase, and homes valued at $350,000 would see a $109.90 increase.

Back in November, the deficit started at more than $7.5 million. Officials have been working since that time to bring it down to the $5 million announced at Thursday's meeting. The 0.5-mill hike would give the county a $199,187 surplus.

"To put a $199,000 surplus into perspective, the cost of county government is about $255,000 a day," Wolgemuth said.

Deficit factors

Recruitment and retention of employees has been a struggle for the county the last few years, with officials pointing to 2022 as being at an all-time low. The commissioners took measures the following years to attract applicants such as increases to existing and starting salaries for county workers and correctional officers.

At the Lebanon County Correction Facility in 2022, commissioners raised wages from $16 an hour to $21 an hour. At the beginning of 2022, the jail had 44 vacant positions out of 75 correctional officers, but went down to eight vacancies by the end of that year.

In 2024, both union and nonunion contracts will be increasing by 4% in the budget. Health insurance costs will also be increasing by 2%.

Commissioner Michael Kuhn said the county's efforts to keep and retain employees is a good investment, with officials trying to stay competitive with other counties.

"We read the exit interview forms from all of our employees ... and the number one response of why they are leaving is for more money," Commissioner Michael Kuhn said. "And so we have to address that, and that's a cost."

There is a lot of competition for jobs, especially involving public safety like the sheriff's office and the jail, according to Wolgemuth. Just recently, Dauphin County announced increasing the starting wage for deputy sheriffs at $24.39 an hour, exceeding Cumberland County as the leader.

"We have a number of places where there's a lot of competition," Wolgemuth said. "Just Tuesday, Dauphin County announced that they have cranked up their starting wage for deputy sheriffs, which now exceeded Cumberland County as the highest starting wage in Central Pennsylvania.

"While we've done a lot here for that, we're a fifth class county surrounded by second, third and fourth class counties who just have a deeper pocket and more resources to make those offers, and we end up being poached here," Wolgemuth said.

Officials are also seeing significant increases in several agencies, including Children and Youth Services, whose officials in October reported that the final department costs for the 2022-23 fiscal year were at $12.9 million, which increased by almost $1.8 million. CYS was certified at $11.1 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Officials said the increases were due to increased placement and in-home costs, CYS salary increases and more in-home service increases.

Children in Youth: Rising provider costs, lack of foster homes cause increased Lebanon County CYS expenses

Wolgemuth said that county support to agencies like CYS and mental health are constantly increasing.

"From 2022 to 2023, it was a million and a half," he said. "From 2023 to 2024, we're looking at about three quarters of a million dollars increase in county's support to agencies. We continue to lobby the the commonwealth for funding support, particularly in mental health, but we have yet to have some of the cuts from 10 years ago restored."

The county is also looking at several capital projects for 2024, including facility and security improvements to the Lebanon County Correctional Facility.

911 surcharge issues

County officials are still waiting to see if state lawmakers will reauthorize the 911 surcharge, which is set to expire Jan. 31, 2024. These funds are used to fund 911 emergency telecommunication services, and are the primary funding source for 911 systems in the state.

If the fee is allowed to expire, over $300 million in costs covered by the fee each year would shift to county property taxes across the state. Under the current law, Pennsylvania residents pay a $1.65 surcharge to each wireless line.

Lebanon County received over $3 million from the surcharge fee in 2022. That is more than 75% of the cost to operate the county's 911 call center.

The proposed 2024 Lebanon County budget is reflective of if the fee is renewed by state legislators at the current rate, according to Wolgemuth.

"If they don't renew it, and it falls flat, there's a $3 million dollar hole in addition to what we are facing," he said.

Earlier this year, Gov. Josh Shapiro proposed extending the 911 law's sunset date to January 2029, and proposed increasing the surcharge to $1.97. The County Commissioners Association has recommended to state lawmakers that the surcharge be set at $2.30 a month, with a built-in increase of 15 cents a year over a five-year period to cover inflation.

Regardless of any increase to the surcharge fee, county officials have been asking state lawmakers to take action quickly to reinstate the fee before it expires.

"We have our backs against the wall, and the state needs to realize that," commissioner Jo Ellen Litz said. "They need to step up to the plate, pass this fee and not flat fund it."

911 surcharge fee: Pa. county officials urge lawmakers to renew 911 call system fee before it expires

If the surcharge is not renewed, Wolgemuth said that the county code provides mechanisms to reopen the budget in January at the beginning of a commissioners' term. But he added it is very uncommon for county governments to reopen a budget.

"The options in January would be to reopen this budget, (the commissioners) could recalculate the millage, they could assign some of the unassigned reserved cash to it, or just ride it out and cut throughout the year as we go," he said. "Because those are the only options I see, and $3 million is equivalent to 3/5 of what our deficit was going into this."

Commissioners will finalize the proposed 2024 budget at a special meeting on Dec. 28. Residents can see a copy of the proposed budget at the county website at lebanoncountypa.gov.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Lebanon County, Pa. commissioners look to hike taxes to battle deficit