Lebanon County property transfers: Check out local home sale prices

The following real estate transfers were recorded recently in Lebanon County:

Lebanon

Dale Gibney to Krystal Rivera, Giovanny Muniz-Martinez, 112 Maple St., $135,000.

Karla Rivera, Christopher Portell, to We Buy PA Inc., 16 Hoffman St., $115,000.

Gabriel White to Keith and Amy Donnachie, property along South Fifth Street, $80,000.

Catherine Klopp Estate to Maureen Sweeney and Brendan Casey, 8 Woodland Estates, $235,000.

Bradley and Debra Brandt to Tyler Spang, property along North Hanover Street, $160,000.

We Buy PA Inc. to Philip Myers, 16 Hoffman St., $138,000.

Chad and Mellissa Carruthers to Duane and Luanne Lentz, 1501 Woodland St., $304,000.

Douglas Nyce to Sheila Kelley, 118 S. Quince St., $97,000.

Stephen and Annie Stoltzfus to Steven King, 328 Federal St., $160,000.

Kimberly Kalista to Nathaiel Lawrence, 256 S. Second St., $275,000.

SegPar Investments LLC to Gianella Ortiz and Sosa Pichardo, 1325 Washington St., $199,900.

Harold Dice to Jessie Zook, 640 Union St., $87,000.

South Lebanon Township

Gail Yiengst to Alden Homes at Cornwall Inc., property on Jill-Ann Drive, $90,000.

Cleon Nolt and Cindy Nolt to Treyson Holdings LLC, property along Clover Drive, $100,000.

South Annville Township

Stephen Carney to First Choice Home Buyers, 612 S. Mount Pleasant Road, $142,673.

Jamie Wolfe to Zachary Commerford, 326 Quittie Park Drive, $329,000.

Annville

Rita Stima to Kent and Linda Fritz, 17 Union Crest Drive, $335,000.

South Annville Township

Garman Builders at Wynfield to Diane Romanowsky, 148 Bellflower Ave., $557,638.

Palmyra

Kendra Jurell to James Jr. and Brenda Jefferies, 417 W. Oak St., $185,000.

David and Brittaney Giunta to Tiffany Leines, property on East Oak Street, $348,000.

South Londonderry Township

Travis and Rebecca Finkenbinder to Thomas and Johanna Rauch, 204 Kreider Road, $699,000.

Jared and Emily Moyer to Andrew Gehman and Jocelyn Gehman, 5558 Elizabethtown Road, $200,000.

Thomas and Alice Jones to Joseph Schuler and Antonette Russel, Christian and Elizabeth Waltman, 2010 Forge Road, $630,000.

Allen Glotfelty and Cheryl Glotfelty to Lin Lu and Kimleang Sour, property on Lantern Lane, $425,000.

South Londonderry Township

Larry Layman and Marilyn Layman to Todd Rankin, 133 E. Patrick Road, $525,000.

North Londonderry Township

Charles Jr. and Elizabeth Kindt to Renae and Aaron Pratt, 1446 E. Maple St., $479,900.

Leona Riegel to John and Elizabeth Campbell, 1031 Syner Road, $437,000.

Landmark Homes at Pinnacle to Rory and Joan Gallagher, 5 Pinnacle Ridge Drive, $543,773.85.

Courtney Marinkov to Jason and Holly Allison, 440 Hemlock St., $270,000.

Ruth Diener to James Sweeney, 2 Jean Drive, $390,000.

Union Township

Wabash National L.P. to House Group LLC, property along Jonestown Road, $165,000.

East Hanover Township

John and Donna Worm to Inch by Inch Construction Inc., property along Old Jonestown Road, $254,000.

Clarence Jr. and Teresa Barnes to Nicholas and Allison Zimmerman, 25 Log Cabin Drive, $500,000.

Swatara Township

Richard and Linda Grumbine to Richard and Yvonne Engle, 7 Township Lane Drive, $300,000.

Brent Marks to Lisa Marko, property in Swatara Township, $280,000.

Bethel Township

Maybelle Spannuth to Bradley Kleinfelter and Lloisvette Torres, 136 N. Mechanic St., $140,000.

Jackson Township

Eleanor Brubaker to Arlin and Louise Weaver, two tracts in Jackson Township

Richland

Stacey Jovalusky to Deborah Brackett, 19 Judy Lane, $279,900

Millcreek Township

Mary Lou Bergman Estate to Vanessa Wolgemuth, 122 E. Main St., $150,000.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Lebanon County, Pa. property transfers