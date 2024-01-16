Lebanon County property transfers: See area home sale prices

The following real estate transfers were recorded recently in Lebanon County:

Lebanon

Steve Knolles and Fances Juluis to Two Zero Partners LLC, 402 N. Fourth St. 406 Fourth St., 321 Lehman St., $1,050,000.

Sandra Redcay to Howard Wood, property on Spring Street, $64,500.

Sylvan Algyer to M&B Holding Company, 907 Quentin Road, $290,000.

Roberto Cruz Jr. and Lucira Carrasquillo to Joshua Rivera and Christina Gil, 347 N. Sixth St., $180,000.

Steven O'Neal to Thomas and Toni Roarabaugh, 1406 Elm St., $147,000.

Nelva Torres and Clever Delgadillo to Nelva Torres, 309 E. Lehman St., $48,666.

Stonehedge Holdings LLC to Jose and Iris Lopez, property on Guilford Street, $161,500.

Lydia House LLC dba East Wind Properties, to Maria Lantiqua, property along New Street, $80,000.

Alexander and Sandra Valencia to Double B Partners LLC, 1123 Reinoehl St., 1150 Jonestown Road, $1 (Pennsylvania Real Estate transfer tax paid on actual consideration of $600,000).

Lux Chhen to Jessica Rosario-Aquilera and Ramon Rodriquez-Colon, property on Church Street, $87,000.

Peaceful Homes LLC to Lantz Investments LLC, 411 E. Mifflin St., $400,000.

North Lebanon Township

Mary Murray to Antonio Rosano and Fern Lozado-Rosario, property on Penn Lane $200,000.

Leland Amanda to Ralph and Terese Clay, 1146 Harvest Drive, $355,000.

South Lebanon Township

Jeffrie C. Marley, Sheriff, to Millpond Properties, 1113 Garden Ave., $242,500.

William and Debra Bering to Ned Osborn, 1006 S. Third Ave,. $307,000.

Philipp Carter to Above the Line Homebuyers LLC, 13 Moravian St., $95,000.

Cherish Mottershead to Anthony Vazquez, property on Old Cumberland Street, $62,000.

Cornwall

Cornwall Associates, Alden Homes at Cornwall, to Gary and Constance Read, 1056 Percy Lane, $443,775.

Ralph and Terese Clay to Kristi Fields, property on Race Street, $215,000.

Richard Engle Sr. to Andrew MacNeill, 220 Burd Coleman Road, $179,900.

West Cornwall Township

Miranda Kress to Herbert and Marion Cole, 401 Bell Ave., $322,500.

Eastern Enterprises to County of Lebanon, property along Butler Road, $1.

North Cornwall Township

Tristin Fake to Olivia Hains and Drey Seyfert, 141 Northwood Court, $185,000.

Alicia Showalter to Jay Patel, property in North Cornwall Township, $249,900.

Jane Smith to Nathanael Hoover, property on Church Road, $392,000.

Cleona

Scout Home Solutions LLC to James Keyser and Megan Hamilton, 5 W. Chestnut St., $249,000.

Annville

Jacob Long to Alan Stauffer, 115 S. King St., $145,000.

Palmyra

Patricia Kurtz to AMW Real Estate Inc., property on the east side of South Railroad Street, $202,000.

Tofi and Shahrazad to Excalibur Realty Management LLC, 650-656 W. Main St., $700,000.

South Londonderry Township

Gregory and Karen Ott to Nancy and David Wiesinger, property on Lyndel Drive, $506,000.

North Londonderry Township

Nancy Fuschetti to Edward Keane III, 824 Victoria Lane, $380,000.

Landmark Homes at Summer Layne to Dil Dhungyel, Ayusha Dhungyel, Usha Dhungyel, 513 Breezewood Lane, $729,647.

Ada and Lloyd Sensenig (40% interest) NCG Holdings Ltd. (60% interest), to Londonderry Partners LLC,

property along Killinger Road, $1 (Pennsylvania realty transfer tax paid on actual cash consideration of $3,216,000).

East Hanover Township

Elizabeth Long to Bryan and Jennifer Fazenbaker, Patricia Kurtz, property on Brown Street, $380,000.

Swatara Township

Gary and Patricia Marks to Hennick Construction Inc., property on Quarry Road, $59,000.

Bethel Township

Perserverance Fire Company Investments Inc. to Collins Self Storage LLC, property on the south side of Route 22, $1,375,000.

Jordan and Hannah Andino to Jacob Steiner and Hailey Aurlemma, 132 E. Main Street, $216,500.

Heidelberg Township

Alden Homes at Cornwall Inc. to Michael Martin and Alicia Showalter, 312 S. Lancaster Ave., $483,765.

Stonewood Construction to Jeremy and Carrie Eshelman, 144 Gravel Hill Road, $215,000.

Anita Reider to Joshua and Kaylah Horst, 101 E. Reistville Road, $210,000.

Richland

Jeffrie C. Marley Jr., Sheriff to Millpond Properties, 18 W. Race St., $285,000.

