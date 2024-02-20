Lebanon County property transfers: See area home sale prices
City of Lebanon
David and Cindy Moore to Brett Kelchner, 895 E. Mifflin St., $171,000.
Amos Zook to Unique Property LLC, 422 N. Ninth St., $176,000.
The Greenwood Conservatory Trust and StarrWar Properties LLC, to Heather Torres, 347 N. Twelfth St., $120,000.
Terry Lerch to Golden Trail Partners, 429 Scull St., $700,000.
Michael Benninghoff to Luis Santiago, 275 S. Fifth St., $150,000.
Terry Lerch to Yujeidi Camilo, 456 New St., $165,000.
Back to Your Roots Properties to Shannon Eichenser, 122 Pershing Ave., $1. (Pennsylvania realty transfer tax paid on county computed assessed value of $187,620.)
Donald E. Schlegel Jr. to Elm Street Mennonite Church, 501 Elm St., $160,000.
North Lebanon Township
Jay Bastian to Curtis and Paige Brewer, 915 Maple St., $249,900.
South Lebanon Township
Robert Funk to David Funk and Kenneth Funk, property in South Lebanon Township containing approximately 25 acres, $1.
South Annville Township
Garman Builders at Mayapple LLC to Sheila Sholly, 243 Highland Court, $423,046.
Palmyra
Yvette Witherson to Leah Curran, 604 N. Railroad St., $165,000.
South Londonderry Township
Pascale Fagerstrom to Christopher and Meagan Cassel, property on Timber Ridge Lane, $129,400.
Myerstown
Heisey Brothers Properties LLC to Merlin High, 425 S. Railroad St., $70,000.
Donald W. and Donna Stoppi to Zook Rentals LLC, two tracts on West Carpenter Avenue, $147,500.
Heidelberg Township
Peter T. Horst to County of Lebanon, a tract of woodland containing approximately 4 acres, $139,000.
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Lebanon County PA property transfers