Lebanon County property transfers: See area home sale prices

City of Lebanon

David and Cindy Moore to Brett Kelchner, 895 E. Mifflin St., $171,000.

Amos Zook to Unique Property LLC, 422 N. Ninth St., $176,000.

The Greenwood Conservatory Trust and StarrWar Properties LLC, to Heather Torres, 347 N. Twelfth St., $120,000.

Terry Lerch to Golden Trail Partners, 429 Scull St., $700,000.

Michael Benninghoff to Luis Santiago, 275 S. Fifth St., $150,000.

Terry Lerch to Yujeidi Camilo, 456 New St., $165,000.

Back to Your Roots Properties to Shannon Eichenser, 122 Pershing Ave., $1. (Pennsylvania realty transfer tax paid on county computed assessed value of $187,620.)

Donald E. Schlegel Jr. to Elm Street Mennonite Church, 501 Elm St., $160,000.

North Lebanon Township

Jay Bastian to Curtis and Paige Brewer, 915 Maple St., $249,900.

South Lebanon Township

Robert Funk to David Funk and Kenneth Funk, property in South Lebanon Township containing approximately 25 acres, $1.

South Annville Township

Garman Builders at Mayapple LLC to Sheila Sholly, 243 Highland Court, $423,046.

Palmyra

Yvette Witherson to Leah Curran, 604 N. Railroad St., $165,000.

South Londonderry Township

Pascale Fagerstrom to Christopher and Meagan Cassel, property on Timber Ridge Lane, $129,400.

Myerstown

Heisey Brothers Properties LLC to Merlin High, 425 S. Railroad St., $70,000.

Donald W. and Donna Stoppi to Zook Rentals LLC, two tracts on West Carpenter Avenue, $147,500.

Heidelberg Township

Peter T. Horst to County of Lebanon, a tract of woodland containing approximately 4 acres, $139,000.

