Lebanon County property transfers: See area homes sale prices
The following real estate transfers were recorded recently in Lebanon County:
Lebanon
Harold Dice and Howard Wood to Kerry and Sandra Darkes, 524 N. 7th St., $150,000.
Moises Gonzalez Sr. to Bryan Flores-Rivera and Rafael Sequinot, 309 S. Eighth St., 210,000.
Harold Dice to Jesse Zook, 641 Union St., $85,000.
Keim Brothers LLC to Mabel Matos, 526 Canal St. $75,500.
Gary L. Bennett Estate, Gerald L. Bennett Estate, to Hector Rodriquez, 430 Weidman St., $82,500.
Juanita Fuhrman to Trey Vox-Reich, 667 N. Third Ave. $180,000.
Gail Stalnecker to Peaceful Homes LLC, 514 Weidman St., $70,000.
Gail Stalnecker to George Hanna, property on North Twelfth Street, $20,000.
Yoe Co. Real Estate LLC to Brandon Martin, 222 S. Eighth St., $320,000.
StarrWar Properties LLC to Kendall Frey, 1009 Willow St., $180,000.
George Hanna to Eastern Shore Estates LLC, 116 N. Twelfth St., $42,000.
Gail Stalnecker to Peaceful Homes LLC, 1327 Brandwine St., $70,000.
Miguel and Noemi Rosario to Ethan Hollingshead, property along North Twelfth Street, $35,000.
West Lebanon Township
Timothy and Jamie Long to Windswept Rentals LLC, 2302 Church Street, $207,000.
North Lebanon Township
Pharmaloz Manufacturing Inc. to Pharmaloz Real Estate Holdings Inc., property along North 15th Avenue, $10 (Pennsylvania Realty Transfers tax paid on county computed assessed value of $2,249,850).
South Lebanon Township
Strathford Meadows LLC, Garman Builders at Lebanon LLC, to Derek Simpson and Emily Simpson, property on Princeton Place, $508,403.
Cornwall
Landmark Homes at Junction LLC to Bran and Samantha Frisby, property on Forge Drive, $545.696.
Cleona
Gregory and Candace Lynagh to Andrew Holland, 227 S. Gary St., $175,000.
Annville
Angela Cali Estate to 302 Investment Group LLC, property on the north side of Todd Court, $75,000.
North Annville Township
Brian and Joyce Sell to Jennifer and Danielle Kreiser, 404 Kauffman Road, $350,053.
South Londonderry Township
Victor Higley to Dawn Dunlap, 2747 Horseshoe Pike, $226,000.
North Londonderry Township
Ronald and Susan Berman to Robert and Rosanne Lisowski, 65 Hickory St., $322,500.
Gearlene M. Flickinger Estate to Reid and Diane Hoover, 2 tracts on Forge Road, $245,000.
Swatara Township
David and Janice Horning to Harold Dice, 89 Darkes Road, $740,000.
Full Circle Mountain LLC and Hunter's Creek Builders to John Hertzog and Aleaha Hertzog, 280 Monroe Valley Drive, $373,836.18.
Bethel Township
Susan L. Zimmerman Estate to Edgar and Linda Martin, 313 Mowery Road, $262,500.
Jackson Township
John and Alice Mawscarni to Teanis Mejia, 2 Gable Drive, $395,000.
Susan Matalenas to Lawrence and Margaret Umble, 15 Rosemont Drive, $250,000.
Myerstown
Jeffrey S. Gumpert to Nicholas and Victoria Mowry, 45 W. Main Ave., $300,000.
Heidelberg Township
Daniel and Anna Stoltzfus to Richard and Janet Powell, 114 Canaan Grove Road, $20,000.
Daniel and Anna Stoltzfus to David and Mary B. Horst, 117 Canaan Grove Road, $40,000.
Daniel Ebling to Ryan and Angela Martin, property in Heidelberg Township, $150,500.
Millcreek Township
Donald Keppley to Lappco Properties, 240 Stricklerstown Road, $205,000.
