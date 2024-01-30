Lebanon County property transfers: See area homes sale prices

The following real estate transfers were recorded recently in Lebanon County:

Lebanon

Harold Dice and Howard Wood to Kerry and Sandra Darkes, 524 N. 7th St., $150,000.

Moises Gonzalez Sr. to Bryan Flores-Rivera and Rafael Sequinot, 309 S. Eighth St., 210,000.

Harold Dice to Jesse Zook, 641 Union St., $85,000.

Keim Brothers LLC to Mabel Matos, 526 Canal St. $75,500.

Gary L. Bennett Estate, Gerald L. Bennett Estate, to Hector Rodriquez, 430 Weidman St., $82,500.

Juanita Fuhrman to Trey Vox-Reich, 667 N. Third Ave. $180,000.

Gail Stalnecker to Peaceful Homes LLC, 514 Weidman St., $70,000.

Gail Stalnecker to George Hanna, property on North Twelfth Street, $20,000.

Yoe Co. Real Estate LLC to Brandon Martin, 222 S. Eighth St., $320,000.

StarrWar Properties LLC to Kendall Frey, 1009 Willow St., $180,000.

George Hanna to Eastern Shore Estates LLC, 116 N. Twelfth St., $42,000.

Gail Stalnecker to Peaceful Homes LLC, 1327 Brandwine St., $70,000.

Miguel and Noemi Rosario to Ethan Hollingshead, property along North Twelfth Street, $35,000.

West Lebanon Township

Timothy and Jamie Long to Windswept Rentals LLC, 2302 Church Street, $207,000.

North Lebanon Township

Pharmaloz Manufacturing Inc. to Pharmaloz Real Estate Holdings Inc., property along North 15th Avenue, $10 (Pennsylvania Realty Transfers tax paid on county computed assessed value of $2,249,850).

South Lebanon Township

Strathford Meadows LLC, Garman Builders at Lebanon LLC, to Derek Simpson and Emily Simpson, property on Princeton Place, $508,403.

Cornwall

Landmark Homes at Junction LLC to Bran and Samantha Frisby, property on Forge Drive, $545.696.

Cleona

Gregory and Candace Lynagh to Andrew Holland, 227 S. Gary St., $175,000.

Annville

Angela Cali Estate to 302 Investment Group LLC, property on the north side of Todd Court, $75,000.

North Annville Township

Brian and Joyce Sell to Jennifer and Danielle Kreiser, 404 Kauffman Road, $350,053.

South Londonderry Township

Victor Higley to Dawn Dunlap, 2747 Horseshoe Pike, $226,000.

North Londonderry Township

Ronald and Susan Berman to Robert and Rosanne Lisowski, 65 Hickory St., $322,500.

Gearlene M. Flickinger Estate to Reid and Diane Hoover, 2 tracts on Forge Road, $245,000.

Swatara Township

David and Janice Horning to Harold Dice, 89 Darkes Road, $740,000.

Full Circle Mountain LLC and Hunter's Creek Builders to John Hertzog and Aleaha Hertzog, 280 Monroe Valley Drive, $373,836.18.

Bethel Township

Susan L. Zimmerman Estate to Edgar and Linda Martin, 313 Mowery Road, $262,500.

Jackson Township

John and Alice Mawscarni to Teanis Mejia, 2 Gable Drive, $395,000.

Susan Matalenas to Lawrence and Margaret Umble, 15 Rosemont Drive, $250,000.

Myerstown

Jeffrey S. Gumpert to Nicholas and Victoria Mowry, 45 W. Main Ave., $300,000.

Heidelberg Township

Daniel and Anna Stoltzfus to Richard and Janet Powell, 114 Canaan Grove Road, $20,000.

Daniel and Anna Stoltzfus to David and Mary B. Horst, 117 Canaan Grove Road, $40,000.

Daniel Ebling to Ryan and Angela Martin, property in Heidelberg Township, $150,500.

Millcreek Township

Donald Keppley to Lappco Properties, 240 Stricklerstown Road, $205,000.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Lebanon County PA property transfers