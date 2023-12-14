Lebanon County property transfers: See what local homes are selling for
The following real estate transfers were recorded recently in Lebanon County:
Lebanon
Caroline Rodriguez to Jr. Rental Properties LLC, 1126 Buttonwood St., $80,000.
Phillip Martin Jr. to Howard Wood, 1127 Washington St., $95,000.
Ethan Good to Percy Walton, 419 N. Sixth St., $112,000.
Harold Dice to Simeon and Malinda Beiler, 1114 Mifflin St., $170,000.
Coleman Memorial Park to City of Lebanon, .1465 acres on Furnace Hill Road, $1.
George Christianson to Coleman Memorial Park, .482 acres in City of Lebanon, $1.
Jesse and Dorcas Weber to Andreas Stump, 131 Guilford St., $119,000.
Jeannette and Richard Torres to Frank Camacho and Charlotte MacNamara, 430 N. Sixth St., $28,800.
Howard Wood to Cory Jones, 620 Federal St., $123,000.
Terry Jr. and Stachia Schauer to Wendell Leid, 363 N. Liberty St., $112,000.
StarrWar Properties LLC to Upward 496 LLC, 1027 Poplar St., $187,500.
Patricia Behm Estate to Nitika and Preet Singh, 204 S. Eleventh St., $110,000.
StarrWar Properties LLC to Brent and Melanie Brubaker, property on Lehman Street, $160,000.
North Lebanon Township
Ebenezer United Methodist Church to David Drummond, 2100 Hill St., $170,000.
Mt. Pleasant Ventures LLC to Patrick Brannan and Rebecca Slatosky, 110 Dream Drive, $549,476
Fern M. Sanders Estate to Mary Luca and Michael Peiffer, 886 Kimmerlings Road, $180,000.
Corbett Brickle to Chandra Kaffey, 1204 Horizon Boulevard, $340,000.
Citadel Investment Properties LLC to Joshua and Tawny Weaber, property in North Cornwall Township, $280,000.
West Lebanon Township
Patrick and Melanie German to Santelli Properties LLC, Mextaly Group LLC, 2306 King St., $165,000.
South Lebanon Township
Marguerite Harnesh to Jordon Siegfried, 2606 King St., $165,000.
Cornwall
Catherine Busti and Joseph Kozak to Terri and Barbara Oxenreider, $319,900.
Brandt Meckley to Megan Reedy, 132 Magnetite Lane, $185,000.
West Cornwall Township
Therese Geraghty to MG Mercantile LLC, 301 Seventh St., $185,000.
North Cornwall Township
Erma Putt to Yazmin Vargas-Torres, 1625 Center St., $92,000.
Julie Royer to Reid Dissinger and Katey McVicker, 1816 Carlton Court, $239,000.
Clair and Michelle Zimmerman to Siobhan Pucillo, 2112 Autumn Court, $237,500.
Cleona
Brenda Smith to Christopher Gedon, 206 S. Center St., $175,000.
North Annville Township
John Moyer to Jay Jr. and Sarah Zimmerman, 1786 Blacks Bridge Road, $470,000.
South Londonderry Township
James Halkias to CMH Homes Inc., $42,300.
LJ Partners LP to Cadet 23 LLC, 50 W. Market St., $1,030,000.
Betty Lou Kreiser Estate to KJ Kreider Rentals LLC, 218 Lawn Road, $85,000.
North Londonderry Township
Melanie Higgins, James Higgins, to Vipin and Nidhi Arora, 566 Sweetwater Drive, $515,000.
Susan G. Garrison Irrevocable Trust to S&S ABNB LLC, 1401 Cambridge Court, $280,000.
Union Township
Katherine Thomas, Karl Drahovsky, Timothy Drahovsky, David Drahovsky, to Josiah Grunwald, property on Green Point School Road, $120,000.
Jonestown
Hazel D. Moyer Estate to Peter and Christine Klassen, 158 N. Fisher St., $47,000.
Glen and Merline Weaver to Samuel and Ada Kauffman, 451 Yeagley Road, $376,000.
Myerstown
Douglas Bahney and Gregg Bahney to Chad Hackman, 200 - 202 W. Carpenter Ave., $225,000.
Millcreek Township
Lavina Weaver to Kendra Wise, property in Millcreek Township, $195,000.
Andrew and Regina Horst to Jose De La Paz Feliz, 7 Sweetwater Lane, $375,000.
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Lebanon County, Pa. property transfers