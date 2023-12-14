Lebanon County property transfers: See what local homes are selling for

York Daily Record
·3 min read

The following real estate transfers were recorded recently in Lebanon County:

Lebanon

Caroline Rodriguez to Jr. Rental Properties LLC, 1126 Buttonwood St., $80,000.

Phillip Martin Jr. to Howard Wood, 1127 Washington St., $95,000.

Ethan Good to Percy Walton, 419 N. Sixth St., $112,000.

Harold Dice to Simeon and Malinda Beiler, 1114 Mifflin St., $170,000.

Coleman Memorial Park to City of Lebanon, .1465 acres on Furnace Hill Road, $1.

George Christianson to Coleman Memorial Park, .482 acres in City of Lebanon, $1.

Jesse and Dorcas Weber to Andreas Stump, 131 Guilford St., $119,000.

Jeannette and Richard Torres to Frank Camacho and Charlotte MacNamara, 430 N. Sixth St., $28,800.

Howard Wood to Cory Jones, 620 Federal St., $123,000.

Terry Jr. and Stachia Schauer to Wendell Leid, 363 N. Liberty St., $112,000.

StarrWar Properties LLC to Upward 496 LLC, 1027 Poplar St., $187,500.

Patricia Behm Estate to Nitika and Preet Singh, 204 S. Eleventh St., $110,000.

StarrWar Properties LLC to Brent and Melanie Brubaker, property on Lehman Street, $160,000.

North Lebanon Township

Ebenezer United Methodist Church to David Drummond, 2100 Hill St., $170,000.

Mt. Pleasant Ventures LLC to Patrick Brannan and Rebecca Slatosky, 110 Dream Drive, $549,476

Fern M. Sanders Estate to Mary Luca and Michael Peiffer, 886 Kimmerlings Road, $180,000.

Corbett Brickle to Chandra Kaffey, 1204 Horizon Boulevard, $340,000.

Citadel Investment Properties LLC to Joshua and Tawny Weaber, property in North Cornwall Township, $280,000.

West Lebanon Township

Patrick and Melanie German to Santelli Properties LLC, Mextaly Group LLC, 2306 King St., $165,000.

South Lebanon Township

Marguerite Harnesh to Jordon Siegfried, 2606 King St., $165,000.

Cornwall

Catherine Busti and Joseph Kozak to Terri and Barbara Oxenreider, $319,900.

Brandt Meckley to Megan Reedy, 132 Magnetite Lane, $185,000.

West Cornwall Township

Therese Geraghty to MG Mercantile LLC, 301 Seventh St., $185,000.

North Cornwall Township

Erma Putt to Yazmin Vargas-Torres, 1625 Center St., $92,000.

Julie Royer to Reid Dissinger and Katey McVicker, 1816 Carlton Court, $239,000.

Clair and Michelle Zimmerman to Siobhan Pucillo, 2112 Autumn Court, $237,500.

Cleona

Brenda Smith to Christopher Gedon, 206 S. Center St., $175,000.

North Annville Township

John Moyer to Jay Jr. and Sarah Zimmerman, 1786 Blacks Bridge Road, $470,000.

South Londonderry Township

James Halkias to CMH Homes Inc., $42,300.

LJ Partners LP to Cadet 23 LLC, 50 W. Market St., $1,030,000.

Betty Lou Kreiser Estate to KJ Kreider Rentals LLC, 218 Lawn Road, $85,000.

North Londonderry Township

Melanie Higgins, James Higgins, to Vipin and Nidhi Arora, 566 Sweetwater Drive, $515,000.

Susan G. Garrison Irrevocable Trust to S&S ABNB LLC, 1401 Cambridge Court, $280,000.

Union Township

Katherine Thomas, Karl Drahovsky, Timothy Drahovsky, David Drahovsky, to Josiah Grunwald, property on Green Point School Road, $120,000.

Jonestown

Hazel D. Moyer Estate to Peter and Christine Klassen, 158 N. Fisher St., $47,000.

Glen and Merline Weaver to Samuel and Ada Kauffman, 451 Yeagley Road, $376,000.

Myerstown

Douglas Bahney and Gregg Bahney to Chad Hackman, 200 - 202 W. Carpenter Ave., $225,000.

Millcreek Township

Lavina Weaver to Kendra Wise, property in Millcreek Township, $195,000.

Andrew and Regina Horst to Jose De La Paz Feliz, 7 Sweetwater Lane, $375,000.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Lebanon County, Pa. property transfers

