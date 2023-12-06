Lebanon County property transfers: See local home sale prices

The following real estate transfers were recorded recently in Lebanon County:

Lebanon

Hari Om Enterprises Inc. to Carlos Suarez, 360 N. Ninth St., $102,500.Amos Zook to Daniel Beiler, property on Union Street, $108,000.Amos Zook to Levi B. King, 722 Union St., $108,000.Dean Zehring, StarrWar Properties LLC, to New Street Property Inc., property on Bollman Street $100,000.Amy Kristovensky to Trinity Blizzard and Ryan Blizzard, 222 Walnut St., $175,000.Breanna Hoppes and Branden Dye, 414 Steitz St., $265,000.Kevin Smith to Ashley Uhler and Deeama Ebling, 820 N. Sixth St., $200,000.Dana Shay to Pastor Nehemias Gonzalez, 21 Tiffany Lane, $155,000.Legacy Cash Offer LLC to Odani Mercedes, 445 N. Sixth St,. $143,000.George Sr. and Linda Miller to Brandi Deaver and Cody Layne-Douglas Young, 24 E. Maple St., $172,000.Juan and Isabel Olan to Elizabeth De Nova, 523 N. Third St., $140,000.Robert Serafin Jr. to Cody Foster, 1115 Forest St., $185,000.

North Lebanon Township

Lorinda Jasper to Alan and Anne Smith, 809 Shore Landing Drive, $420,000.Mt. Pleasant Ventures LLC to Anita Spaits and Larissa Shuga, 204 Daisy Drive, $85,000.Douglas Shenk to Pennsylvania Natural Chicks Inc., 2401 E. Cumberland St., $1 (Pennsylvania realty transfer tax paid on county computed assessed value of $3,576,705).

Cornwall

Alejandro Rivera Jr. and Ken Krukowski to Suzen Regmi and Bhula, 1273 Ash Lane, $630,000.Kelly Chamberlain to Robert and Kaitlyn Strickhouse, 123 Furnace St., $360,000.

West Cornwall Township

Angela Hollinger to Andrew Arnold and Richelle Arnold, property on South Sixth Street, $375,000.

North Cornwall Township

Gareth and Amerlia Broucht to Kelly Serrano, 1536 Nowlen St., $265,000.TS Quentin Road Lebanon LLC to Agree Shelf PA LLC (of Michigan), 1700 Quentin Road, $1,980,881.

Palmyra

Lois and Steven Stump to Jonathan and Sarah Wyse, 321 S. Horstick Ave., $165,000.Chad and Stacy Hollenthal to Corey Herrington, 107-109 S. Forge Road, $275,000.Jason and Chasity Moore to Jeffrey and Sarah Debree, 30 W. Orchard Drive, $50,000.Roland Forti Jr. and Veronica Mundis, 302 Property Group LLC, 302 W. Main St., $445,000.OCCCGDP TS Palmyra LLC to Agree Shelf PA (of Michigan), 940 E. Main St., $2,235,489.

South Londonderry Township

Robert Ackerman and Carole Ackerman to Aryn Ackerman, 110 Carriage Court, $400,000.Crystal Lemmon to Colby Schweitzer, 146 Forest Circle, $135,593.

North Londonderry Township

Courtney Prokop to Andrew and Kayla Kurtz, 97 Lexington Drive, $502,000.Shirley M. Shuttlesworth Estate to Amy Shuttlesworth, 634 Barrington Court, $180,000.Erin Corbett to Cristal and Blake Bomberger, 27 Villa Lane, $377,000.

Swatara Township

Bradley Zimmerman to Devin and Vanessa Felty, 341 Cindy Drive, $220,000.

Bethel Township

Rodney T. Beamesderfer Estate to Amanda Sanger and Tammi Hopkins, 240 Snow Drive, $308,000.

Jackson Township

Russel and Margaret Kunkle, Anna Trate, Patricia Everett, to Marlin and Janet Rosenberry, property in Arbor Gate, $232,000.

Millcreek Township

Teresita Leed to Richard Jr. and Angela Donati, 10 North St., $350,000.

