Lebanon County property transfers: See area home sale prices

Lebanon

Millpond Properties LLC to CIL Realty Inc., 816 E. Guilford St., $245,000.

Robert G. Showers Estate to Rachel Ziegler, 1550 Walnut St., $143,000.

Whitaker Property LLC to Jernigan Properties LLC, 431 E. Pine St., $150,000.

Woodrow Miller to Non-Profit Housing Development Corporation - Market Square Station LLC, 31 N. Ninth St., $475,000.

Al's Homes LLC to Junior and Cinthia Guzman, 321 Weidman St., $87,189.10.

Gail Stalnecker to George Rodriquez and Sephanie Rodriquez, 1121 Monument St., $55,000.

Coleman Memorial Park to City of Lebanon, property on the southside of Bashore Drive, $1.

Brenda Hermann to First Choice Home Buyers LLC, 1021 Walnut St., $60,000.

Brenda Hermann to First Choice Home Buyers LLC, 315 N. Fifth St., $25,000.

South Lebanon Township

William W. Smeltzer and Nancy Smeltzer to Delwyn and Emily Ebersole, 38 Monticello Drive, $35,000.

Lynn M. Omelchenko Estate to Michael Dundore, 608 S. Lincoln Ave., $216,900.

South Annville Township

First Choice Homebuyers LLC to Cityscape Development Group LLC, 612 S. Pleasant Road, $183,000.

Palmyra

Ellen Christine Malchenson Estate to Renee Dunst, 973 E. Oak St., $165,000.

H. R. Weaver Building Systems Inc. to Macintosh Homeowners Association, property on the southside of Ridge Road $1 (Pennsylvania realty transfer tax paid on county computed assessed value of $309,962.55).

E.S.C. aka Earl S. Cassel Estate to Excalibur Realty Management LLC, 148 N. Penn Street, $160,000.

Edward and Karolyn Lopez to NJM Central PA Real Estate Holdings, 312 W. Main St. $185,000.

Michael Perlaki to Carson Perlaki, 760-762 W. Main St., $150,000.

South Londonderry Township

Cassandra Kohr to Haley Zimmerman, 73 Forest Circle, $216,000.

Danny Goss to Christopher Ignatz and Allison Fella, 25 Chesterfield Drive, $584,900.

Dee Ann Daniels to Wilmer Reiff and Jay Reiff, approximately 114 acres in South Londonderry Township, $1,000,000.

Timothy and Diane Kreider to Thomas Eckenrode, property on the south side of Carriage Road, $431,000.

Dennis Stevens and Renee Stevens to Timothy and Diane Kreider, property in South Londonderry Township, $487,000.

North Londonderry Township

Landmark Homes at Pinnachle LLC to Albert and Laura Pioppi, 452 Stone Gate Boulevard, $512,378.03

Landmark Homes at Summer Layne LLC to Jonathan Foulds and Virginia Murphy, 717 Sunset Boulevard, $675,873.35.

East Hanover Township

DAB Associates LLP to O'Shea and Brubaker Home Renovations Company, property in North Londonderry Township, $67,500.

Jonestown

Jodi Peiffer to Jessica Camasta, 320 N. King St., $215,000.

Bethel Township

Gerald L. Mohn Estate to Daulton and Crystalene Kapp, 237 Light's Church Road, $305,000.

Christine Nye to Holly Houser, property on Airport Road, $250,000.

Myerstown

John and Nancy Layser to Benjamin Moyer, 350 Garloff St., $100,000.

Heidelberg Township

James B. Quinn Estate to Frisbie Brothers LLC, property on Michter's Road, $13,500.

Millcreek Township

Brian and Donna Pedrick to Jonathan and Katie Long, 46 Stricklerstown Loop Road, $100,000.

Peter and Naomi Shirk to Dallas and Brenda Shirk, 8 Meadow Drive, $175,000.

