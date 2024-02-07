Lebanon County property transfers: See area home sale prices
Lebanon
Millpond Properties LLC to CIL Realty Inc., 816 E. Guilford St., $245,000.
Robert G. Showers Estate to Rachel Ziegler, 1550 Walnut St., $143,000.
Whitaker Property LLC to Jernigan Properties LLC, 431 E. Pine St., $150,000.
Woodrow Miller to Non-Profit Housing Development Corporation - Market Square Station LLC, 31 N. Ninth St., $475,000.
Al's Homes LLC to Junior and Cinthia Guzman, 321 Weidman St., $87,189.10.
Gail Stalnecker to George Rodriquez and Sephanie Rodriquez, 1121 Monument St., $55,000.
Coleman Memorial Park to City of Lebanon, property on the southside of Bashore Drive, $1.
Brenda Hermann to First Choice Home Buyers LLC, 1021 Walnut St., $60,000.
Brenda Hermann to First Choice Home Buyers LLC, 315 N. Fifth St., $25,000.
South Lebanon Township
William W. Smeltzer and Nancy Smeltzer to Delwyn and Emily Ebersole, 38 Monticello Drive, $35,000.
Lynn M. Omelchenko Estate to Michael Dundore, 608 S. Lincoln Ave., $216,900.
South Annville Township
First Choice Homebuyers LLC to Cityscape Development Group LLC, 612 S. Pleasant Road, $183,000.
Palmyra
Ellen Christine Malchenson Estate to Renee Dunst, 973 E. Oak St., $165,000.
H. R. Weaver Building Systems Inc. to Macintosh Homeowners Association, property on the southside of Ridge Road $1 (Pennsylvania realty transfer tax paid on county computed assessed value of $309,962.55).
E.S.C. aka Earl S. Cassel Estate to Excalibur Realty Management LLC, 148 N. Penn Street, $160,000.
Edward and Karolyn Lopez to NJM Central PA Real Estate Holdings, 312 W. Main St. $185,000.
Michael Perlaki to Carson Perlaki, 760-762 W. Main St., $150,000.
South Londonderry Township
Cassandra Kohr to Haley Zimmerman, 73 Forest Circle, $216,000.
Danny Goss to Christopher Ignatz and Allison Fella, 25 Chesterfield Drive, $584,900.
Dee Ann Daniels to Wilmer Reiff and Jay Reiff, approximately 114 acres in South Londonderry Township, $1,000,000.
Timothy and Diane Kreider to Thomas Eckenrode, property on the south side of Carriage Road, $431,000.
Dennis Stevens and Renee Stevens to Timothy and Diane Kreider, property in South Londonderry Township, $487,000.
North Londonderry Township
Landmark Homes at Pinnachle LLC to Albert and Laura Pioppi, 452 Stone Gate Boulevard, $512,378.03
Landmark Homes at Summer Layne LLC to Jonathan Foulds and Virginia Murphy, 717 Sunset Boulevard, $675,873.35.
East Hanover Township
DAB Associates LLP to O'Shea and Brubaker Home Renovations Company, property in North Londonderry Township, $67,500.
Jonestown
Jodi Peiffer to Jessica Camasta, 320 N. King St., $215,000.
Bethel Township
Gerald L. Mohn Estate to Daulton and Crystalene Kapp, 237 Light's Church Road, $305,000.
Christine Nye to Holly Houser, property on Airport Road, $250,000.
Myerstown
John and Nancy Layser to Benjamin Moyer, 350 Garloff St., $100,000.
Heidelberg Township
James B. Quinn Estate to Frisbie Brothers LLC, property on Michter's Road, $13,500.
Millcreek Township
Brian and Donna Pedrick to Jonathan and Katie Long, 46 Stricklerstown Loop Road, $100,000.
Peter and Naomi Shirk to Dallas and Brenda Shirk, 8 Meadow Drive, $175,000.
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Lebanon County PA property transfers