Lebanon County Sheriff's Deputies get use of force training using virtual reality

Lebanon County sheriff's deputies underwent some special training Monday and Tuesday in the basement of the Lebanon County Courthouse using a high-tech virtual reality simulator offered by the National Guard Northeast Counterdrug Training Center, which is based at Fort Indiantown Gap.

The InVeris simulator can load scenarios from as simple as a routine traffic stop to an intense active shooter in a school situation with alarms ringing and civilians, and just about anything in-between.

On one end, the trainee wears a VR headset, two wrist sensors and a replica service weapon that also has a sensor attached to it. Infrared sensors that plot a boundary in the room which the trainee is able walk around, with a red grid wall appearing on the headset if they get too close to the limit.

While the space in the basement of the courthouse was limited, the simulator could plot out plenty more space in a gymnasium and has the capabilities to have two trainees running a simulation at the same time.

On the other end, the controller, in this case Sgt. Nicholas Derea of the Pennsylvania National Guard, controls every aspect of the simulation on the computer, while also monitoring what the trainee is doing. The controller can choose where the suspect is and what they're doing. For example, a routine traffic stop can challenge a trainee's decision making and movement when a suspect quickly moved around into the car revealing what could be their license and registration — or a gun.

The controller facilitating the simulation can see what the trainee sees on one screen, while controlling the suspect and other aspects of the scenario on the other.

Before starting a simulation, Derea provided a dispatch brief of the scenario that the trainee is walking into. From there, anything could happen.

Aside from its widespread capabilities, Derea said that one of the key benefits of using the simulator is that it can help departments cut down on training costs, as its use is offered by the Northeast Counterdrug Training Center for free.

The controller can also directly speak to the trainee through the headset, verbalizing dialogue between the trainee and the suspect. In one example, someone attempting to jump from the top of a building where the trainee is tasked with talking them down from the ledge, challenging the way they choose their words. A simple "come off the ledge" can turn into a mistake when the suspect decides that those are words of encouragement to jump.

In another case, dialogue between the suspect and the trainee in a simulation where the trainee is serving a PFA order could mean the difference between an easy interaction and an escalated situation.

"I have control of the actions of the suspects, I'm doing the verbals," said Derea " If I have an officer that comes, you know, all heated up like 'hey man, just do what I say, do it now,' I can react to that and be like, 'Well, no, I'm not going to listen to you, we're going to have an issue.'"

The simulator can also show things like where a trainee's shot placement was, as well as how far away a suspect was. It can also simulate suspects who are under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The InVeris simulator can simulate thousands of different scenarios and has a deep layer of control in what happens during them, a useful tool for trainings in law enforcement.

Sessions can be recorded, allowing instructors to go over what the trainees did and how to better approach a situation for next time.

The National Guardsmen are only there to facilitate the simulator, departments themselves have to facilitate the actual educating.

By around noon on Tuesday, Lt. Brad Seyfert, a firearms instructor at the Sheriff's Office, said he had brought about eight deputies in to train on the simulator, each going through five or six scenarios. He said that they tend to focus on things that Sheriff's Deputies will commonly encounter.

The main function of the Sheriff's Office is to provide security to the Lebanon County facilities scuh as the courthouse, serve the paperwork of the courts and transport inmates throughout the commonwealth and further if necessary.

Sgt. Austin Carpenter (left) and Lt. Brad Seyfert (right) assist Deputy Mike Conz (center) in his virtual reality training during an active shooter scenario, ensuring that Conz doesn't trip or walk into an obstacle.

Both Seyfert and Sgt. Austin Carpenter of the Sheriff's Office assisted with the trainings, which partly involved them sticking close to the trainees and directing them away from any obstacles or walls.

Lebanon County Sheriff Jeffrie Marley, a proponent of further trainings for his deputies outside of what's mandated by the state, said supplemental trainings like this for his deputies cement the Sheriff's Office use of force policies, honing their decision making and ability to handle stress, anxiety and fear during intense situations where they only have seconds to react.

"It gives the guys repetition and practice, and exposing them to situations that maybe some of them, newer deputies, might not of been exposed to yet," said Marley. "So again, it ties in everything that they need to know about use of force and those types of things. It gives them not, but kind of like, real world experience dealing with that."

He said that with any kind of additional training the office does, they're always going over their use of force policy, guidelines on what reasonable use of force is, what techniques are acceptable, and when they are applicable.

The simulator is taken throughout the tri-state area of Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey, but sometimes farther out, to local law enforcement agencies as well as schools for students interested in careers in law enforcement.

They help train other law enforcement agencies, including Lebanon City Police and Palmyra Police.

Along with the simulator, the Northeast Counterdrug Training Center provides over 60 courses to law enforcement agencies for both on the road and at Fort Indiantown Gap, conducting over 200 classes a year.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Lebanon County PA Sheriff's Deputies get training with virtual reality