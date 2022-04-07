Lebanon DA gives detailed account of shooting that killed Lt. William Lebo, wounded 2 others

At a news conference Thursday about the March 31 shooting that killed Lebanon City Police Lt. William Lebo and wounded two other officers, Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf gave a detailed account of the incident.

Lt. William Lebo, 63, had more than 40 years of service and was 30 days from retirement. Lebanon Officers Ryan Adams and Derek Underkoffler each had seven years of experience in the department and were each critically injured in the shooting as well.

Graf said that a man had returned to his home on Forest Street that day after work and recognized a vehicle that belonged to his stepson, Travis Shaud, 34, of Lebanon. The man saw that someone had smashed a rear window to gain access to the home, and he called police.

Four officers responded.

The family member approached the home with police and retrieved his dog. Lebo and other officers approached the rear door. Lebo showed his shield and asked Shaud to show himself and come to the door.

Shaud initially approached police but concealed his hands and refused police commands to show his hands, Hess Graf said. Then Shaud grabbed a loaded weapon and fired three rounds at police, hitting Lebo and Underkoffler. Shaud fired additional shots at police, and officers took cover and returned fire. Shaud continued firing after being hit by officers' gunfire.

Graf said Officers McCarrick and Adams fired at Shaud and "neutralized the threat."

McCarrick carried Underkoffler away from the suspect, called for assistance, secured the scene and treated Lebo.

Graf said she spoke with McCarrick this week and that he is grateful to have served with Lebo and the other officers involved. Graf said McCarrick did everything possible.

"More than words can ever express, we thank him for that," Hess Graf said.

The investigation showed Shaud shot Lebo twice at close range, and each round was considered fatal, said Graf, adding that evidence gathered from the home revealed the suspect fired at least seven times at police. A review of body-worn camera footage showed Shaud continued to shoot at the officers after he was initially wounded. Officers McCarrick and Adams attempted to fend off the suspect and fired back.

Shaud suffered from years of mental health issues and resisted attempts by family to intervene, according to officials.

Graf said there were multiple firearms in the house, all owned lawfully.

"In each moment of every day, police officers defend us from the always-lurking evil of this world," said Hess Graf. "Lieutenant William Lebo ended his watch on March 31, 2022; he laid down his life for his brothers and for our community. He and his family paid the highest price, they made the ultimate sacrifice, to protect each of us."

Lebo is survived by his wife, Lora, his mother, Rina, and his daughter, Corinne. Born in Italy, he and his family came to the United States when his father returned from military service. He became a police officer in Lebanon City and served honorably for forty 40 years, Graf said. "He and his family will never experience the joys of retirement, or the peace of life post-law enforcement."

As family members prepared to celebrate Lebo's life, his wife expressed forgiveness and compassion for the man who killed him. In a post on Facebook, she said the family is "overwhelmed with the outpouring of love, support, and common grief" they've received from the community.

"We are comforted by the presence of his fellow officers, who have selflessly stood watch to comfort us, keep us safe, tell 'Bill stories' and let us know that we are not alone," she wrote.

Funeral arrangements have been set for 11 a.m. Friday at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Hess Graf said Adams and Underkoffler each underwent emergency surgery. Adams has been discharged from the hospital, while Underkoffler remains hospitalized but in stable condition.

"We now have a choice," said Hess Graf. "We can choose to focus on the evil that day; that choice allows the evil to win. Instead, we can choose to focus on the man Lt. Lebo was. The police officer, the husband, the father, and the person he chose to be every single day. We can choose to focus on his heroic actions, and those of Officers Adams, McCarrick and Underkoffler. We can choose to move forward united. I ask each of you, in the face of what otherwise would be evil, to choose hope."

