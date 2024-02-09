Lebanon DA: Police charge 34-year-old man with raping and assault three children

The Lebanon County District Attorney's Office announced the arrest of Jason Shirk, 34, for the alleged sexual assault of three young children.

Lebanon County Detectives Bureau became involved in the investigation of two juvenile females in 2022, according to officials. During that investigation, a third victim came forward to state that Shirk sexually abused her as well.

"All three juvenile victims provided statements to police and independent interviewers, alleging the abuse occurred numerous times to each victim while they were at their respective homes," the district attorney's office said in a news release Friday.

Lebanon County Detectives arrested Shirk on Tuesday, Feb. 6. Charges against Shirk include rape of a child, rape threat of forcible compulsion and aggravated indecent assault of a child.

District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said Shirk is facing serious charges for violating and sexually assaulting multiple children and that there is a "suspicion additional victims exist."

“If you have any information, if you or someone else you know was victimized at the hands of this man, we ask you come forward and contact the Lebanon County Detective Bureau through the Office of the District Attorney," she said in the release. "Our office will prosecute this Defendant and seek all penalties and consequences available under the law.”

Residents with information about this case can contact the Lebanon County District Attorney's Office at 717-228-4403.

Shirk is being held at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility, unable to make bail set at $250,000 as of Friday afternoon. A preliminary hearing is scheduled before Lebanon County Magisterial Judge Kim Wolfe at 8 a.m. Feb. 15.

The Department of Human Services operates a 24/7 hotline to report suspected child abuse or concerns about the welfare of a child. ChildLine can be reached at 800-932-0313.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

