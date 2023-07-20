Lebanon dad found guilty in death of baby daughter after falling on her during overdose

A Wilson County jury has convicted a father who experienced a drug overdose in 2021 that caused him to fall on his 4-month-old daughter, killing her.

Jesse Wayne Craddock, 40, was found guilty on Thursday of first-degree murder during perpetration of aggravated child neglect, aggravated child neglect, and a fentanyl related drug charge.

Investigators say Craddock fell on top of the child while under the influence of fentanyl and remained there as the child passed away, according to police.

Video showed Craddock was on top of the child for approximately 13 minutes. The child died from asphyxiation, prosecutors said.

Judge Brody Kane presided over the case. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 17.

Craddock is already in prison on a probation violation, prosecutors said.

The death occurred at a Travel Inn on Murfreesboro Road. The infant was found unresponsive and Craddock was disoriented, according to police at that time.

The infant was in Craddock's care while the mother was at work, police said.

Assistant District Attorney Generals Tom Swink and Justin Harris prosecuted the case.

