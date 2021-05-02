Lebanon detains 2 suspected of drug smuggling to Saudi

FILE - In this Friday, April 23, 2021 file photo, released by Saudi Press Agency, a Saudi custom officer opens imported pomegranates, as customs foiled an attempt to smuggle over 5 million pills of an amphetamine drug known as Captagon, which they said came from Lebanon, at Jiddah Islamic Port, Saudi Arabia. Lebanon called on Saudi Arabia Monday to reconsider its decision to ban Lebanese produce from entering the oil-rich kingdom over drug smuggling vowing to take strict measures to prevent such acts and investigate the case. (Saudi Press Agency via AP, File)
·1 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese authorities have arrested two brothers suspected of smuggling drugs in pomegranate shipments to Saudi Arabia, leading the kingdom to ban Lebanese fruits and vegetables, the outgoing interior minister said Sunday.

Mohamed Fehmi told local MTV television station during a tour to the Lebanon-Syria border that Interpol is also following a third suspect. He gave no further details, saying only that the case is still under investigation.

In late April, Saudi Arabia announced it had seized over 5 million pills of the amphetamine Captagon hidden in a shipment of pomegranates coming from Lebanon.

Fehmi said that 2,000 pomegranates out of about 80,000 in the shipment were filled with Captagon pills. “It is very difficult to find them without scanners,” Fehmi said.

Asked if the militant Hezbollah group is involved, Fehmi said that according to his security information, they were not.

The United States had accused Hezbollah in the past of being involved in the drugs trade. The militant group strongly denies such charges.

The ban by Saudi Arabia came as Lebanon is undergoing its worst economic crisis in its history.

While Saudi Arabia has been a major supporter of Lebanon, the kingdom has also been locked in a regional struggle with Iran, the main ally of the powerful Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Tension between the two regional powerhouses have often spilled into a deadlock in decision-making in Lebanese politics. Saudi Arabia is among the Gulf countries that imposed sanctions on Hezbollah.

Lebanon’s Farmers Union called on the kingdom to repeal its decision. It said the mistake of one person or a criminal gang should not be a reason to punish the Lebanese people.

Recommended Stories

  • DR Congo Muslim cleric Sheikh Ali Amini killed in mosque

    The gunman fled on motorbike after shooting Sheikh Ali Amini while he was praying, an activist says.

  • 87 cakes suspected to be laced with cannabis seized by CNB

    In an operation on Wednesday (28 April), CNB officers also arrested a 38-year-old man for suspected drug activities.

  • Nigeria gang leader behind school kidnapping shot by rivals

    Auwalu Daudawa, whose gang abducted over 300 children, is killed while stealing cattle, officials say.

  • High jinx: New Portuguese bridge not for the faint-hearted

    It's probably best if you gird yourself before you look down from the Arouca Bridge. The narrow footbridge suspended across a river canyon in northern Portugal claims to be the world’s longest pedestrian bridge and was officially inaugurated Sunday. The Arouca Bridge offers a half-kilometer (almost 1,700-foot) walk across its span, along a metal walkway suspended from cables.

  • Syria's Assad grants amnesties before presidential election

    Syrian President Bashar Assad issued a decree Sunday granting amnesty and reducing sentences for several categories of crime committed before May 2, state news agency SANA said. It also comes ahead of the May 26 presidential elections, which Assad will most likely win for a fourth, seven-year term in office. Since Syria’s conflict began in 2011, Assad has issued similar amnesties, the latest of which came in September 2019.

  • MSC Cruises Heading to Saudi Arabia for the First Time Ever Starting in November

    "The introduction of Saudi Arabia to our winter program is a one-of-a-kind itinerary as it also offers Egypt and Jordan in an unparalleled combination of sun, beach, tradition, and culture."

  • Germany, France, Spain aim for fighter jet agreement next week

    Disagreements over intellectual property rights mean Germany, France and Spain have yet to agree the next steps for a joint fighter jet project, the defence ministry in Berlin said on Saturday after a deadline to find a solution ran out. Last week, the defence ministers of Germany and France set an end-April deadline to broker a deal over the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), Europe's largest defence project.

  • ‘Rising stars’: Boys killed after leaving KC Ramadan service were community leaders

    “This incident has really shook us all,” said one member of the mosque, who knew the boys. Kansas City police said it was clear these two were ‘rising stars.’

  • Elizabeth Hurley and Sir Elton John among stars in new NHS vaccine campaign

    There's a starry line-up for the new vaccination campaign.

  • Israeli official: Biden told Mossad director U.S. isn't close to returning to Iran deal

    President Biden told the director of Israel's foreign intelligence service, Yossi Cohen, on Friday that the U.S. has a long way to go in talks with Iran before it agrees a return to full compliance of the 2015 nuclear deal, per a senior Israeli official briefed on the talks.State of play: Cohen, who has been director of the Mossad since 2016, laid out Israel’s position on the issue, telling Biden it would be a mistake for the U.S. to return to the deal without improving it first. Biden assured Cohen that the U.S. will continue to seek Israel's input in the future.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: A spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council said Cohen’s meeting at the White House Friday was with adviser Jake Sullivan and other national security officials. The spokesperson said Biden “dropped by to express condolences for the tragedy at Mount Meron."But a senior Israeli official disputed that description, saying the meeting Between the Mossad director and U.S. president wasn’t “a drop in,” and was not connected to the Mount Meron stampede, but was a pre-scheduled meeting specifically with the president to discuss Iran.The meeting took place on Friday before noon, right after the phone call between Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which Biden offered condolences for the disaster.The meeting lasted around an hour, the Israeli official said. Cohen was the only person to attend it from the Israeli side. Biden, Sullivan and CIA director Bill Burns attended from the U.S. side.The White House declined further comment on the story.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Cindy McCain, widow of Arizona senator John McCain, calls pro-Trump ‘audit’ of 2020 results in her state ‘ludicrous’

    ‘Look, the election is over. Biden won,’ says critic of former president

  • Kentucky Derby 2021: What happens to racehorses after they retire from the track?

    Racehorses only spend the first few years of their life on the track, and there are several organizations dedicated to helping them find the right second chapter.

  • US and Nato start to formally withdraw troops from Afghanistan

    The move will bring to an end the US' longest war but prompted a new warning from the Taliban.

  • Dermatologists debunk 13 Botox myths

    Dermatologists debunk myths about Botox, including myths like it's safe for everyone, anyone can give a shot, and it will make you look emotionless.

  • Quenlin Blackwell, 19, Defends Living with Diplo, 41, Amid Concerns from Fans

    Quenlin Blackwell and Diplo both took to Twitter to explain that their living situation is strictly platonic, following criticism from fans after the 19-year-old TikTok star recently revealed she’s been living with the 41-year-old DJ for over a year.

  • If You Bought $100 Worth of Ethereum a Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

    Crypto is booming, and many investors who got in last year before the surge are seeing huge benefits.

  • Chinese embassy deletes tweet of an antisemitic meme popular with Holocaust deniers and white supremacists

    The Chinese Embassy in Japan has deleted a tweet of an antisemitic cartoon after an intervention from two Israeli politicians.

  • Here's a Popular Robinhood Penny Stock You'll Want to Have on Your Radar

    Although several penny stocks are widely held by investors on the trading platform, I typically avoid such stocks because they're usually too speculative. Here's a popular Robinhood penny stock you'll want to have on your radar. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ: TNXP) barely makes Robinhood's most-popular list, currently ranking in the last spot in the top 100.

  • Three things we learned from Chelsea – Fulham

    A brace from Kai Havertz sank Fulham and moved Chelsea closer to third-place Leicester City as top-four footing is looking firmer for Thomas Tuchel.

  • Prime Minister Modi's ruling party loses crucial Indian state election

    The incumbent chief minister's party in India's West Bengal state has defeated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party in a state election held as the coronavirus pandemic surged to crisis levels. Modi has been criticised for focusing on the elections instead of making the pandemic his top priority. Some expert blame the federal election commission for allowing rallies and voting in which large crowds flouted rules on social distancing and mask-wearing.