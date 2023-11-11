Lebanon high school student arrested

Nov. 10—A 16-year-old was arrested after a school resource officer found a gun in a car at Lebanon High School on Tuesday afternoon.

A search of the male student's vehicle found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun underneath the driver's seat. A knife was also found in the car.

According to an update posted by Wilson County Schools on Tuesday afternoon, the initial incident took place at around 1:15 p.m.

"Around 1:15 this afternoon, there was an incident inside the school that was a non-emergency situation, and it involved a small group of students that was being handled by Lebanon High School administrators and school resource officer staff," Wilson County Schools Public Information Officer Bart Barker said in the update. "From there — through information obtained by the administrators and school resource officers — they felt it necessary to search the student's vehicle that was in the student parking lot on the back side of Lebanon High School."

There were no known threats prior to the discovery of the weapons, and the school day ended as normal.

"Despite the discovery of these weapons, the student in possession of them had made no known prior threats to any student or staff member at LHS," the Wilson County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on social media. "There is no active threat at Lebanon High School at this time. We continue to remain vigilant each day, and we appreciate the working relationships we have with our school administrations."

The sheriff's office ran a serial number on the gun and found that it was stolen out of Lebanon.

The student was taken into custody and transported to youth services.