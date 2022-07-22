Lebanon incident leaves dog dead

Jul. 21—A Lebanon police officer killed a resident's dog on Tuesday after a neighbor called and reported that the dog was acting aggressively.

The dog's owner said that the police officer's actions were unreasonable and not justified.

"It wasn't right to be done in that way or manner," said Alvaro Martinez, the dog's owner. "It should have been animal control, someone handling the situation with experience with this sort of thing."

Martinez said that he was at home on Tuesday evening when the officers responded to a call about his Rottweiler, Chayo, being loose.

Martinez indicated that they were attempting to secure the dog when the officer arrived at the residence on Trinity Drive but that it happened so fast that they "weren't able to have enough time to get a treat to put him back" in his kennel.

After the police arrived, Martinez's mother was trying to control the dog when it made a bite motion toward her. However, according to Martinez, the dog was not doing anything out of the ordinary.

"He may nip but not to the point where he is hurting us," Martinez said. "It's the way he communicates."

Martinez's father was also there and was close to the dog when the officer fired their weapon. Martinez indicated that he worried a bullet could have hit his father. After the officer shot the dog, Martinez said that his mom went out and tried to comfort the dog.

Ultimately, animal control arrived, along with additional Lebanon police officers.

While en route to an emergency care facility, the dog died.

Martinez remarked that his mother was heartbroken.

"She cried her heart out last night," Martinez said. "He was a good dog."

According to the Lebanon Police Department's post, the dog acted aggressively when they arrived at the residence shortly after 8:14 p.m.

Jerry Perrell lives two doors down at 111 Trinity Drive. On Wednesday, he confirmed that he was the one who called the authorities.

"I hate that it played out the way that it did," Perrell said.

Perrell indicated he did not see another way to handle the situation besides calling authorities. When he arrived home, the dog was loose and acting in such a way that he was concerned for the safety of his 29-year-old stepdaughter and his 3-year-old granddaughter.

Perrell mentioned that the encounter was not their first with the dog, who had gotten loose "6-8 times" in the years he had known the dog to live there. Perrell said that the dog had lunged at his granddaughter before and that they were scared that a similar encounter could have occurred.

The police report indicated that the dog continued to "act aggressively," even after it returned to the home at 107 Trinity Drive. When the dog reportedly charged at the officer, he fired his weapon.

Martinez related that the officer fired his weapon multiple times but hit the dog twice, continuing to fire as the dog ran away.

The LPD described the incident as "a very unfortunate situation for all involved." The incident remains under review. The LPD indicated that additional information would be released if it became available.

Unfortunate as it may be, the incident is not uncommon. A supervisory program specialist with the U.S. Department of Justice's Community Oriented Policing Services, Laurel Matthews, described fatal canine encounters with police as an epidemic. Matthews estimated that law enforcement officers kill 25-30 pet dogs every day in the U.S.