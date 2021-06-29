Lebanon increases fuel prices by more than 35% amid crisis

Drivers wait in a long line to get fuel at a gas station under a billboard showing Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone attack in early January 2020, along the airport highway, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, June 27, 2021. On Friday, Hassan Diab, Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, granted his approval to allow the financing of fuel imports at a rate higher than the official exchange rate, effectively reducing critical fuel subsidies that have been in place for decades, amid worsening gasoline shortages. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BASSEM MROUE
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's energy ministry on Tuesday increased gasoline and fuel prices by 35%, a move that could lead to a sharp increase in prices of most commodities in the crisis-hit country.

The hike came days after caretaker prime minister, Hassan Diab, granted approval for financing fuel imports at a rate higher than the official exchange rate, effectively reducing critical fuel subsidies.

Lebanon is going through an unprecedented economic and financial collapse, coupled with a monthslong political deadlock over the formation of a new government.

The developments pose the gravest threat to the small country’s stability since the end of its civil war three decades ago. The World Bank said the crisis is among the worst the world has seen in 150 years.

Fistfights and shootings have erupted at some gas stations over the past weeks as frustrated citizens lined up for hours to fill up their tanks and the shortages have led to protests around Lebanon.

Electricity cuts last for much of the day, and people have had to turn off private generators for several hours to ration fuel. Last week, the economy ministry raised the price of subsidized bread by 18%, the fifth time it was raised in a year.

The price of gasoline, which in Lebanon is calculated for 20 liters (about 5 1/2 gallons) reached 62,000 Lebanese pounds at the 35% increase, or about $3.6 according to black market rates. Despite the hike, motorists still lined up at gas stations Tuesday to fill their tanks. Diesel increased 38%, to 46,100 pounds — about $2.7 on the black market.

Fuel distributors representative, Fadi Abu Shakra, urged calm. He was quoted by the Lebanese state news agency, NNA, as saying that six fuel tankers began offloading oil products after midnight on Monday to ease demands.

The Lebanese pound hit a new low over the weekend, selling at 18,000 pounds to the dollar on the black market. The pound has lost more than 90% of its value since the crisis began with nationwide protests against the country’s political class in late 2019.

There are several exchange rates — including the official rate that still stands at 1,507 pounds to the dollar. Two other exchange rates, both authorized by the Central Bank, are 3,900 pounds to the dollar for withdrawals from bank accounts and 12,000 pounds for $1 for imports of several products.

The decree signed by Diab on Friday allows the financing of fuel imports at an exchange rate price of 3,900 pounds.

The crisis, rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement, has worsened in recent weeks with the Central Bank cutting back on financing imports at subsidized dollars. Foreign currency reserves have dropped dangerously low, from $30 billion at the start of the crisis, to nearly $15 billion currently. That has prompted merchants to either raise prices or stop imports.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN Security Council confronts growing threat of cyber attacks

    The UN Security Council on Tuesday will hold its first formal public meeting on cybersecurity, addressing the growing threat of hacks to countries' key infrastructure, an issue Joe Biden recently raised with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

  • Biden tells Israel president he won't tolerate nuclear Iran

    President Joe Biden sought to assure Israel that he would not tolerate a nuclear Iran as he met with outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Monday amid a major shakeup in Israeli politics and growing angst in Tel Aviv over the U.S. administration's effort to reenter the Iran nuclear deal. Biden noted that he had ordered airstrikes a day earlier targeting facilities the U.S. military says were used by Iran-backed militia groups near the border between Iraq and Syria. The rhetoric seemed to underscore that he would remain tough on malign Iran activity even as he seeks a diplomatic track to stem Tehran's nuclear program.

  • House to vote on bill launching probe of Jan. 6 insurrection

    A new committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol would have 13 members and the power to subpoena witnesses, according to legislation released by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday. The effort comes after Senate Republicans blocked the formation of an independent, bipartisan commission to probe the attack, in which hundreds of former President Donald Trump’s supporters violently broke into the Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. The new, partisan House panel would have eight members appointed by Pelosi and five appointed “after consultation with” Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

  • Despite warning, town deemed condo building in 'good shape'

    Despite an engineer's warning of major structural problems, a town building official told board members their Florida high-rise condominium was in “very good shape” almost three years before it collapsed, according to minutes of that meeting released Monday. The Surfside official, Rosendo “Ross” Prieto was quoted as making those comments at a meeting of the Champlain Towers South board on Nov. 15, 2018. The discussion with Prieto came as Champlain Towers was beginning to explore what work was needed under city and county ordinances for the building to meet a 40-year recertification that was to arrive in 2021.

  • Myanmar junta gains hold on jade profits as fighting flares

    The military takeover in Myanmar has given the junta full control of the country’s lucrative and conflict-ridden jade mining, providing it with profits and leverage for consolidating power, researchers said Tuesday. A flareup in fighting around the mines in Hpakant, in remote Kachin state, also is adding to instability in the border region, independent research group Global Witness said in its report. Global Witness estimates the annual losses in the tens of millions of dollars.

  • Remnants of tropical storm spread rain in Georgia, Alabama

    The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Georgia and spreading rain into parts of Alabama after coming ashore on the coast of South Carolina. Up to 2 inches of rain could fall Tuesday in parts of Georgia as the system moves northwest, forecasters said. In Alabama, flood advisories were issued on the east side of the state by the National Weather Service in Birmingham early Tuesday after an estimated 2.5 inches of rain fell before dawn.

  • New Israeli foreign minister in the UAE on 1st state visit

    Israel’s new foreign minister was in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, kicking off the highest-level visit by an Israeli official to the Gulf Arab state since the two countries normalized relations nine months ago. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is expected to meet the UAE's foreign minister in Abu Dhabi, with talks likely to focus in part on Iran, which both countries view as a top regional threat. The Emiratis and Israelis had strong reservations about the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers brokered by the Obama administration, which aimed to limit Tehran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons.

  • Teen watched condo collapse from her bedroom thinking 'that’s going to happen to our building'

    Nina Le Troadec watched the Champlain Towers South building collapse from her bedroom balcony. She lives in Champlain Towers East

  • ‘Utterly Deranged’ Trump Has Full Meltdown Over William Barr, Mitch McConnell

    The ex-president attacked his former attorney general and the Senate GOP leader, two key figures who enabled his agenda, calling them "spineless RINOs."

  • Trump never climbed the stairs to the 2nd floor of the White House's office, new book says

    A second-floor office "meant a degree of exclusion but also protection" from Trump, an excerpt of Michael Wolff's "Landslide" said.

  • North Koreans are heartbroken over an 'emaciated' Kim Jong Un, state media reports

    Kim Jong Un's recent weight loss is worrying people all over North Korea, a Pyongyang resident told tightly controlled state TV, reported Reuters.

  • Trump Organization executives can't stomach prison time and may flip if faced with criminal charges, former EVP says

    Barbara Res worked with Allen Weisselberg and Matthew Calamari for almost 20 years. She said they may cooperate if they face criminal charges.

  • Philippines' Duterte challenges Pacquiao to expose corruption

    Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday that Emmanuel "Manny" Pacquiao should name corrupt government offices to prove that the boxer-turned-lawmaker is not just politicking ahead of a presidential election next year. The comments were the latest chapter in a surprise war of words between the president and Pacquiao who is seen as being among his strongest backers and a possible successor when the single six-year term he is allowed expires next June. The firebrand Philippine leader said Pacquiao had criticised corruption in his government and threatened to expose the boxing champion as a liar.

  • Neo-Confederate group membership includes politicians and military, leaked data shows

    The membership of the neo-Confederate group Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) has leaked, revealing that the organization boasts military officers, elected officials, public employees, and a national security expert. Several members are also loyal to the violent neo-Confederate group League of the South (LoS), as reported by The Guardian.

  • Ivanka Trump Reportedly ‘Prodded’ Donald Trump Into Clearing Out Protestors With Tear Gas Last Summer

    As historians start the process of sifting through the Trump administration and how it affects current events, a new book is shedding light on the influence Ivanka Trump had with her father during his presidency. Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta’s new book Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic That Changed History […]

  • Editorial: Add to Chicago’s problems our defensive, irascible mayor

    Chicago voters knew they were getting someone tough in Lori Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor and early 2018 entrant to the mayor’s race. She yearned to take on Rahm Emanuel — his record, his backers, his money, his power. It wasn’t until he made the surprise announcement he would not seek reelection that the field of candidates blew open with the less brave — a half-dozen other mayoral ...

  • Trump's lawyer claims the former president won't be charged in the Manhattan's DA's first indictment

    The development comes as prosecutors told Trump Organization lawyers that they will proceed with charges unless convinced otherwise by Monday.

  • Chris Wallace Accuses GOP Of Defunding Police In Testy Fox Interview

    "You and every other Republican voted against" the American Rescue Plan with $350 billion for local law enforcement, Wallace noted to GOP Rep. Jim Banks.

  • Russian snipers are picking off Ukrainian soldiers

    HRANITNE VILLAGE, Ukraine front line — Ukrainian soldiers are taught to drop in their trench position and stay down for at least 15 minutes if a sniper’s bullet misses them. The hope is the sniper will believe them dead. But elite Russian snipers usually don’t miss.

  • Former House Democrat posts meme appearing to allege 'Zionists did' 9/11

    A former Georgia House Democrat appeared to claim “Zionists” were behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks.