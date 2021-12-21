Lebanon man accidentally shot girlfriend in leg, police say
Dec. 21—A Lebanon man is facing charges after accidentally shooting his girlfriend in the leg earlier this month, police allege.
On Dec. 12, Lebanon police responded to a residence on West Street for a report of an accidental gunshot wound. Upon arrival, they reported finding a woman with a gunshot wound to her leg.
According to police, a man identified as Thomas Dunphy, 25, of Lebanon, accidentally fired a gun, and the bullet hit his girlfriend in the leg. The woman, whose identity wasn't released, was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
Dumphy was arrested on Dec. 20 on a charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. He was released and is due in court Jan. 6, 2022.