Lebanon man accused of sexually assaulting 2 developmentally delayed people

Sep. 22—A Lebanon man was arraigned Wednesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court on multiple sexual assault charges for allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with developmentally delayed victim and caused the victim to have sexual contact with another developmentally delayed person.

A Warren County grand jury last week indicted Jeremy Ray Weinsheimer, 40, for two counts of rape, a first-degree felony; two counts of gross sexual imposition-force, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of gross sexual imposition-victim has mental or physical condition, a fourth-degree felony.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said Weinsheimer was a family acquaintance with a male and female victim, who were both developmentally delayed, and he had worked with the male victim.

Weinsheimer invited both victims to swim at the beach at Caesar Creek State Park on Aug. 6 but instead took them to a covered bridge in Wayne Twp., Fornshell said.

Weinsheimer allegedly had the male victim walk ahead of him and the female victim. While the male victim continued ahead of them, Weinsheimer allegedly had the female victim lay on the ground where he had sexual contact with her. When the male victim went back to them, Weinsheimer allegedly told him to sexually assault the female victim, Fornshell said. He said the male victim did so because he was afraid of Weinsheimer.

The female victim disclosed what happened to a friend, and her mother learned of it, Fornshell said. The Child Advocacy Center interviewed the female victim and started the investigation. Fornshell said the charges are based on the developmental disabilities of both victims.

Weinsheimer is held on a $100,000 cash-only bond in the Warren County Jail, records show.