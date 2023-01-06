Lebanon man arrested for car theft

Jan. 5—A man was arrested in Lebanon on Monday night after stealing a car from Nashville.

Jerry Fields, of Lebanon, was apprehended by Lebanon Police Department officers after leaving a stolen 2017 Ford Escape at a gas station on North Cumberland Street and attempting to flee on foot. According to the Lebanon Police Department, Fields was charged for the stolen vehicle, drug paraphernalia, and evasion of arrest.

"Our Safenet camera system picked up the tag that registered as stolen out of Metro Nashville," Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer P.J. Hardy said. "We located the vehicle, made a stop with the vehicle, and the subject attempted to flee."

Hardy estimated that it took less than 20 minutes for the subject to be caught around West Main Street and North Greenwood Street.

Fields was apprehended and taken into custody without further incident. He was booked into the Wilson County Jail and served with several warrants.