Lebanon man arrested in drug bust

Sep. 30—LEBANON — Connecticut State Police arrested a man for possession of approximately 30 bags of suspected Fentanyl late Wednesday night.

At approximately 11: 25 p. m. on Wednesday, State Police located Charles Bourgeois, 32, of Lebanon, who was wanted on multiple active arrest warrants.

The arrest warrants included a warrant from Connecticut State Police Troop D and three paperless rearrest warrants for failure to appear in court.

A State Police K9 and his partner found Bourgeois under a pile of debris and a tarp inside a garage on 243 York Road in Lebanon.

After Bourgeois was taken into custody, a pill bottle was found on the ground in the garage.

Inside the bottle was approximately 30 bags of suspected Fentanyl.

Bourgeois was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance second offense.

Bourgeois was held on $ 30,000 bond and was set to appear in Norwich Superior Court on Thursday.