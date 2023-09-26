Lebanon man arrested in Lancaster County road rage incident

A Lebanon County man was charged with one count of aggravated assault after allegedly cutting another man with a knife during a road rage incident in Lancaster County.

Manheim Township Police arrested Robert Marinkov, 57 on Aug. 30 at the intersection of Lititz Pike and Chester Road.

According to the police report, Marinkov admitted to pulling a knife and cutting the male's leg, describing an incident in which the man pulled Marinkov out of his truck and began assaulting him.

Later that day, police interviewed the man , who described a similar account except that it was Marinkov who had gotten out of his vehicle and approached the victim's car.

The victim described Marinkov pulling out a box cutter knife and swinging it, cutting a hole in his shirt. While defending himself, the victim attempted to kick the knife from Marinkov's hand and was cut on the left calf, leaving a gash that required medical attention.

Dash cam footage from Marinkov's vehicle shows the shadow of Marinkov getting out and approaching the victim's vehicle to fight, according to the news release.

Marinkov was given $10,000 unsecured bail.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Lebanon County man arrested for road rage assault in Lancaster