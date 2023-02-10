Lebanon man arrested for starting Lawrenceburg fire

Feb. 9—A Lebanon man was arrested for setting fire to a motel in Lawrenceburg last weekend.

A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's (TBI) inquiry into the fire revealed that Shawn Buie of Lebanon was responsible for Sunday morning's fire at the David Crockett Motel, which is located on East Gaines Street.

No injuries were reported after the Lawrenceburg Fire Department and Lawrenceburg Police Department evacuated the building.

After the TBI investigation led to his arrest, Buie is being held in the Lawrence County Jail on a $60,000 bond for one count of aggravated arson and one count of reckless endangerment.