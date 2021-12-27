Lebanon man arrested after threatening to kill East Hanover Township residents, police say

A Lebanon County man is in custody after forcing his way into a Dauphin County home and threatening to shoot the occupants, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Darin Mack, 55, entered an Austin Drive, East Hanover Township, home Thursday around 10:30 p.m. carrying a loaded AR-15 rifle, according to officials.

After being let into the home, Mack placed the rifle on the living room couch with the barrel facing toward the ceiling. During his conversation with the homeowner, Mack appeared to become very irate.

"He made numerous statements including: 'I'm not afraid of taking out my own child' and 'I'm going to pick him off with my gun because I have a lot of ammo in my car and house,'" officials said in a statement Monday.

Mack also warned the homeowner that "If anyone comes to my house, I'm going to off them without warning."

Mack also told the victim to start saying "no" to a certain person, or he he would shoot them as well.

The unidentified homeowner passed out in the living room due to fear, according to officials. Mack then fled the scene to 227 S. 5th St. in Lebanon.

Troopers were dispatched to an inactive domestic incident around 10:55 p.m. Thursday night at the Dauphin County residence. The state police Special Emergency Response Team was activated to apprehend Mack.

The name of the victim was not released by officials Monday morning.

Officials said Mack was hailed out of the residence and taken into custody without incident. He is being held at Dauphin County prison, unable to post a $75,000 bail, according to court records.

Mac has been charged with firearms violations, harassment, simple assault and terroristic threats, according to state police. He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Jan. 13 before Magisterial District Judge Dale Klein.

This investigation is ongoing. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Lebanon man arrested after threatening East Hanover residents, police say