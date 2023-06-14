Lebanon man charged with fentanyl death of Advance mother of four

Jun. 13—A third man has been charged in Boone County with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death after he sold fentanyl that killed an Advance mother, according to court records.

Phone records linked Zachary P. Taylor, 28, and Heather Akers, 37, who texted him and asked to buy heroin in February, according to a probable cause affidavit. Akers and Taylor texted back and forth several times Feb. 9 and 10, and he agreed to deliver a narcotic to her home after her boyfriend fell asleep, according to court records.

Akers' boyfriend and the father of her 8-month-old daughter told authorities he awoke to find Akers on the kitchen floor early Feb. 10 and attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation, Boone County Sheriff's Detective Bradley Dunn reported.

An autopsy revealed that Akers died of fentanyl poisoning, according to the affidavit. Akers was the mother of two sons and two daughters.

Fentanyl is a legal synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and used by medical professionals to treat pain. It's also inexpensive and popular with drug dealers, who cut more expensive drugs like meth or heroin with it to save money.

Taylor, of Lebanon, talked in his texts with Akers about his nightly run to "the city" to restock, and police stopped a car he was in on March 30 on Interstate 65 in Lebanon, according to a probable cause affidavit. Police found 43 grams of methamphetamine, plus cocaine and paraphernalia, according to court records. Kelley Holladay, 30, of Lebanon, was driving the car, according to the affidavit.

One gram of meth amounts to 10 individual uses, and 43 grams would equal 430 individual uses, according to information provided by the Hamilton-Boone County Drug Task Force.

Holladay and Taylor are each charged with dealing in meth, 10 grams or more, a level 2 felony; possession of meth, 28 grams or more, a level 3 felony; dealing in cocaine, a level 5 felony; possession of cocaine, a level 6 felony; and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Holladay was released on bond from the Boone County Jail in April.

Police confiscated their electronic devices, including cell phones, during the traffic stop and compared Akers' and Taylor's phone records to identify Taylor as her dealer, Dunn reported.

He was charged last week with dealing in a narcotic drug causing death, a relatively new charge in Indiana and second in seriousness only to murder. Taylor is being held without bond in the Boone County Jail.

The law took effect July 1, 2018, and only two men before Taylor have been charged with it here.

The first

Kurt M. Russell, 52, of Indianapolis, was the first convicted. Boone Superior Court Judge Matthew Kincaid in September sentenced him 25 years in prison. Russell sold fentanyl laced heroin that contributed to the death of Maxwell Timbrook, 28, of Zionsville, in 2020.

The sentence range for a level 1 felony is 20 to 40 years and up to a $10,000 fine.

The second

Andre Johnson, 44, of Indianapolis, was charged in September 2021 with two counts of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death after the fentanyl overdose deaths of Russell Ervin, 34, and Wesley Johnson, 28.

Ervin had lived in Lebanon. His father found him dead in his room when he attempted to wake him to go hunting, police reported, adding that he was still holding a syringe in his right hand.

Wesley Johnson's sister found his body, a syringe in the sink nearby, in the bathroom of his Thorntown home, police reported. Johnson had completed drug rehabilitation and had maintained sobriety for months.

Andre Johnson is being held in the Boone County Jail and is scheduled for a September trial.