Lebanon man charged with possession of child porn

Oct. 10—A Lebanon man is scheduled for trial in December after his arrest on a charge of possession of child pornography.

The Boone County Sexual Assault and Child Exploitation, CASE, Task Force linked the man with an image of a girl engaged in sex with an adult male, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Boone Circuit Court.

The CASE Task Force in April received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, NCMEC. The NCMEC is the national clearinghouse for cases of child pornography and exploitation and shares information with law enforcement.

The tip included an email address and user name, "MartianMassacre Productions," for an internet user who stored an image of a pre-pubescent girl engaged in intercourse with an adult male, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The task force did some internet sleuthing and linked Eldon W. Phelps, 25, to the image via his online and phone records, according to the affidavit.

Phelps told police when questioned in August they would find more child sexual abuse material on his desktop computer, according to the affidavit. Police seized the computer and other electronic devices belonging to Phelps via a search warrant and are doing forensic reviews of materials contained on them.

Phelps was arrested and bonded out of the Boone County Jail in August.

In 2021, about 117 cases involving crimes against children were investigated by Boone County law enforcement agencies. In 2022, the number grew to more than 150 cases, in addition to 52 internet crimes against children cases.