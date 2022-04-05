Apr. 5—A Lebanon man faces up to life in prison for sexual offenses against undercover police officers he believed were boys.

Randal Wise, 45, was recently convicted of attempted online enticement of a minor, transportation of child pornography, possession of child pornography and attempted transfer of obscenity to a minor following a three-day trial before a federal judge in New Jersey.

Wise was at one time a Boone County Sheriff's reserve deputy and an emergency medical technician in Lebanon. He pleaded guilty in 2008 to the sexual battery of a teen boy in Lebanon and was sentenced to three years in prison the judge suspended in favor of three years of probation. The boy was spending the night at Wise's home after the two returned from a youth rally at a private school in Hamilton County.

The Boone County conviction may enhance Wise's sentence in the New Jersey case. His sentence on all four charges could total a minimum 10 years to life in federal prison, the United States Attorney's Office District of New Jersey said in a post-trial statement.

Wise traveled to Somerset, N.J., in October 2019 and used an online dating app to engage in sexual conversations and share photos of his genitals with Federal Bureau of Investigation agents posing as minor boys. One told him Wise was in eighth grade, and Wise asked both for photos of their genitals, according to the statement.

Police arrested Wise when he visited the second officer's location to engage in sexual activity with a minor, the statement said.

Wise is scheduled for sentencing July 22 in New Jersey.