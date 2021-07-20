Lebanon man faces murder charge in infant's death

Jul. 20—After an alleged incident at a Lebanon motel resulted in the death of a 4-month old, the infant's father now faces a first-degree murder charge.

According to Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. P.J. Hardy, Jesse Wayne Craddock, 38, of Lebanon, was served with the murder charge Friday while incarcerated at the Wilson County Jail for a probation violation. Craddock also faces charges of aggravated child abuse and neglect and simple possession of a schedule II narcotic.

The charges stem from an incident on April 3 at the Travel Inn at 914 Murfreesboro Road in Lebanon. Hardy said that officers were dispatched to the motel "in reference to an unresponsive adult male and an unresponsive infant."

When officers arrived on scene, along with Lebanon Fire Department and the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency, the responders found "an unresponsive infant, and a responsive, but disoriented adult male."

One of the responders administered CPR to the infant on scene before Craddock and the infant were transported to Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital by ambulance.

At the hospital, the infant was pronounced dead, and Craddock was treated then subsequently released into police custody. According to the report, Craddock was found in possession of suspected narcotics.

An investigation into the infant's death that followed revealed the cause of death to be asphyxiation. Other findings included that the deceased was Craddock's daughter and that she had been left in Craddock's care while the mother was at work.

The report said investigators determined that Craddock "fell on top of the child," and "remained that as the child passed away."

Craddock is set to appear for a probation violation hearing on July 26. A court date for the most recent charges had not been set as of Monday.