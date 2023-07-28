Lebanon man faces six counts of child molesting

Jul. 28—A Lebanon man was arrested Wednesday on six counts of child molesting and is being held without bond in the Boone County Jail.

Tanner R. Pierce, 30, was charged June 30, but his whereabouts weren't immediately known to police. His address is now listed as Avon on his jail record.

Pierce declined to speak with police about accusations made by a child, but his cell phone linked him to that child, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A witness close to him shared information with police that seemed to corroborate parts of the child's claims and said she witnessed Pierce "spooning" the minor, according to the affidavit.

Pierce initiated and performed sexual contact with the child over six months, ending in autumn, when the child and the child's mother sought treatment, and evidence was collected, at a hospital, according to the affidavit.

The child, who was younger than 14, was having frequent anxiety attacks and was sent home from school because of one just before the mother learned of the allegations, police reported.

Pierce provided alcoholic beverages to the minor and communicated with the minor using social media, according to the affidavit. He is also charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The child told investigators he or she was afraid Pierce would hurt him or her, the affidavit reads.

Pierce is scheduled for an initial hearing Monday in Boone Superior Court I.

Four of the child molesting charges are level 1 felonies. The only thing more serious in Indiana is a murder charge. The other two charges are level 4 felonies.