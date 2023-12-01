Lebanon man found guilty of child molestation

Dec. 1—A Lebanon man will be sentenced this week for molesting a girl whose mother he befriended.

A Boone County jury found Clinton McGuire, 33, guilty this week of child molesting by a person who is at least 21 years old, a level 1 felony, and molesting a victim younger than 14, a level 4 felony. Boone Superior Court I Judge Matthew Kincaid scheduled sentencing for Dec. 20.

McGuire met the girl's mother at a neighborhood swimming pool and they became friends, Lebanon Police Detective Justin Fuston reported after interviewing her. The mother suspected McGuire had an inappropriate relationship with her daughter early on but allowed him access to her for months after admonishing him, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The woman eventually cut contact with McGuire after seeing him kiss her daughter, she reportedly told police.

A forensic interviewer spoke with the victim and juvenile witnesses during recorded interviews at Susie's Place in Avon. Susie's Place is a child advocacy center like Sylvia's Child Advocacy Center in Lebanon, where children who are physically and sexually abused find a safe place to tell their story one time. Law enforcement and other involved agencies can remain out of site but listen in on the interview, so the child need tell the story only once.

The statistics

More than 90% of children's abusers are someone they know, love, and trust, according to Indiana Prevention (indianaprevetion.org).

One in four girls and one in six boys are sexually assaulted, and nearly 70% of all reported sexual assaults, including those reported by adults, occur to children ages 17 and younger, according to the organization.

Susie's Place and SCAC advocates help caregivers determine what medical and mental health the child and family need and help schedule appointments and resources.

Make the call

Anyone who suspects a child is being abused should call Indiana's child abuse hotline at 1-800-800-5556. The hotline is the clearinghouse for child abuse reports but sends information directly and quickly to the appropriate Boone County law enforcement agency for investigation.