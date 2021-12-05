Lebanon man found guilty of vehicular manslaughter in connection to death of Moeller graduate

Michael Currin, a former basketball player at Moeller High School, died Sept. 21, 2020. Here, he plays in the Boys Regional Final against Centerville at the Cintas Center at Xavier University in 2019.

A New Lebanon man who was indicted last year in connection to the death of a University of Dayton student was convicted Friday for vehicular manslaughter.

Kyler Forest Carlile, 31, entered a plea of no contest to a misdemeanor count of vehicle manslaughter, according to Montgomery County court records. Carlile also entered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor count of failure to stop after an accident.

On Sept. 20, 2020, 19-year-old Michael Currin accepted a ride in the back of Carlile's pickup truck while on his way to pick up a pizza order by foot along Wayne Avenue in Dayton. Currin, a 2020 graduate from Archbishop Moeller High School, fell from Carlile's moving truck and sustained a traumatic head injury.

According to Dayton Police, Currin died from his injuries the following day.

Investigations into the incident said that Carlile did not stop to offer help or report the accident after having knowledge that Currin had fallen.

Carlile is scheduled to appear back in court for sentencing on Dec. 21. The defendant could face up to 180 days in jail on each charge.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Lebanon man found guilty in connection to death of Moeller graduate