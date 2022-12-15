Lebanon man indicted on charge of child enticement in Luzerne County

Dec. 15—SCRANTON — The U.S. Attorney's Office said a Lebanon man was indicted on a charge he attempted to entice a child online for sex.

The grand jury indictment handed up Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Scranton alleged that between Nov. 28 and Dec. 8 of this year, in Luzerne County, Mason Morey, 26, used the internet to attempt to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.

The crime carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said the case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations under the Project Safe Childhood initiative focusing on child sexual exploitation and abuse. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny Roberts is prosecuting the case.