Lebanon man indicted on child sexual abuse charges

Nov. 26—A Lebanon man was arrested on Tuesday after being charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation about a user uploading images "consistent with child sexual abuse" on Instagram.

The resulting investigation identified the user as Wendell Jay Silcox and determined that the images were being traded online.

Authorities executed search warrants at his home and uncovered more than 100 similar images and videos.

Silcox was indicted by the Wilson County Grand Jury on May 10 and was charged on one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail on Tuesday, where he's being held on a $50,000 bond.