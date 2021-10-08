Lebanon man indicted by Grand Jury

Oct. 7—A Lebanon man faces rape and kidnapping charges stemming from an incident that occurred in May.

According to a media release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Randall C. Johnson, 49, of Lebanon, was charged by a grand jury and arrested on Monday.

Johnson's full list of charges include aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

Per the Davidson County Criminal Court website, Johnson's bond was set at $76,000. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Cheryl Blackburn for an arraignment hearing on Oct. 13.

Detective Amery Milligan led the investigation, which was reportedly aided by a citizen's tip.

Per the release, on May 24 at approximately 2:45 a.m., the victim and a male acquaintance left a downtown Nashville bar. The black, four-door Chevrolet pickup reportedly had a front vanity plate that led the two to believe it was a rideshare vehicle like Lyft or Uber.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly drove the two individuals to a "short-term rental on 9th Avenue North."

According to the release, upon arrival, when the male exited the truck, he attempted to assist the victim getting out as well, but before he could, the driver sped off with the victim remaining inside.

The victim told investigators that she was then driven to a field some 30 minutes away, where she was sexually assaulted before being taken back to Nashville and dropped off.