Lebanon man indicted on mulitple child sex charges

Mar. 30—The Wilson County grand jury has indicted a Lebanon man currently imprisoned for solicitation of a minor on more than 20 charges, including rape of a child under age 13 and aggravated sexual battery.

Stephen T. Massey, 52, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Wilson County Jail on $150,000 bail. Massey had been housed at the Bledsoe Correctional Complex prior to his arrest, and he has been returned to the unit.

Massey was serving five years at Bledsoe for what jail records indicate was a conviction on charges of solicitation of a minor. In 2016, Massey was indicted on charges of sexual battery of a chilld less than 13 and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. It was not clear at press time what the disposition of those charges was.

Moore said that since Massey's conviction, new information has come light indicating there were "additional victims which led to the new indictments handed down by the grand jury."

Moore said that because of the nature of the crimes and the ages of the victims, no more information would be released about the case. He said he did not know the exact number of victims.

Massey was a bus driver for the Lebanon Special School District in 2016 when a parent filed a complaint about him. He was fired shortly thereafter for insubordination and neglect of duty. At the time, LSSD Director Scott Benson told the Democrat: "We looked into it that day and came across some troubling information. We immediately contacted law enforcement. At that point, law enforcement took over."