Lebanon man on parole sentenced after 3rd rape conviction

Apr. 12—A Lebanon man will spend at least the next decade in prison after he was sentenced for his third forcible rape conviction.

David Cleve Ridenour, 40, was convicted of rape with a repeat violent offender specification and was sentenced Monday in Warren County Common Pleas Court to 10 to 15 years in prison, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

Ridenour was accused of luring a 21-year-old woman and her boyfriend to his apartment on Oct. 16, 2020, after meeting them at a bar. While at Ridenour's apartment, the boyfriend passed out and Ridenour sexually assaulted the woman before she and her boyfriend were able to flee the apartment and report the incident to Lebanon police, Fornshell said.

Ridenour in 2007 was convicted of two rape offenses involving separate victims and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He was released in August 2019 and was on post-release control through the Ohio Adult Parole Authority at the time of the 2020 assault.

"Ridenour barely waited a year after his release from prison to rape yet another woman. The women of our community are safer every day he spends in prison," Fornshell said in a social media post.