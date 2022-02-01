Lebanon man pleads guilty to 16 counts of animal cruelty, will serve prison sentence

A Lebanon County man will serve time in prison after pleading guilty to 16 counts of animal cruelty, officials said.

The Pennsylvania SPCA said Steven Alston, of Lebanon, will serve a minimum of six months and a maximum of 23 months after he pleaded guilty to the charges, which include 14 felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Alston will be on probation for two years after he is released from prison and he is not allowed to own or care for any animals during this time. Restitution and fines were also ordered by Judge John C. Tylwalk, and Alston will be subject to random inspections of his property by humane law enforcement officers.

Local production: Film shot in Lebanon County explores the aftermath of drug overdose death on family, friends

Fatal crash: Lititz motorist killed in collision with a Mack Truck in Heidelberg Township, police say

Officials removed 34 dogs from Alston's property on Oct. 1, 2020, while executing a search warrant. More than a dozen were puppies aged two to nine months.

PSPCA humane law enforcement team members found evidence that Alston illegally cropped the ears of seven Presa Canario-type puppies without anesthesia and other acts of cruelty, including animals suffering from untreated medical conditions and sanitation issues.

Three deceased dogs and one puppy were found on the property, alongside a German shepherd named Sway, in extremely critical condition. Sway had necrotic wounds that had been left untreated.

"The suffering on location was apparent," director of humane law enforcement Nicole Wilson said. "Puppies with bloodied and infected cropped ears were expected, but the severely injured German shepherd curled up next to his deceased friend was heart breaking."

All living animals rescued from Alston's property, including Sway, made full recoveries and were placed in new homes.

"The suffering of these animals was apparent from their bloodied and infected ears, to Sway who was clinging to life," Wilson said. "We are proud to not only bring justice to these innocent souls, but to put them on the path to a bright future where they will never again be victims of such horrific acts."

Story continues

The dogs who found new homes were Presa Canario, German shepherd, rottweiler, doberman pinscher, akita, mastiff and pitbull types, the PSPCA said.

Shelly Stallsmith is a trends reporter for the York Daily Record. She can be reached at mstallsmith@ydr.com or followed on Twitter at @ShelStallsmith.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Animal cruelty: Pennsylvania man pleads guilty to 14 felonies