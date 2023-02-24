Lebanon man pleads not guilty to sexual misconduct with minor

Feb. 24—A Lebanon man pleaded not guilty Friday after police found pornographic images of a child on his phone, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Timothy Allen Shelley, 35, of Lebanon, is charged in Boone Superior Court I with two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and one count of possession of child pornography.

Shelley repeatedly engaged in sexual conduct with a child, Lebanon Police Detective Justin Fuston wrote in an affidavit, adding that Shelley coerced his victim into silence with explicit photos of the child that he stored on his phone.

Fuston obtained a warrant for the man's phone and found explicit photos of the child who reported the abuse, according to court records. He was arrested Feb. 17.

Senior Judge John G. Baker set bond at $10,000 surety or $1,000 cash and issued a protective order that prevents Shelley from having contact with the child.

The child in this case was interviewed at Sylvia's Child Advocacy Center in Lebanon. At Sylvia's Child Advocacy Center, children sit in a homey room with one person who asks questions about their experience. Police and representatives from other involved agencies observe the interview from a remote room, with the child's knowledge, and may ask questions to be presented to the child. This way, law enforcement may gather and share information without re-examining a child.

If you see something, make the call

Anyone who suspects a child is being abused should call Indiana's child abuse hotline at 1-800-800-5556. The hotline is the clearinghouse for child abuse reports but sends information directly and quickly to the appropriate Boone County law enforcement agency for investigation.