Lebanon man receives help after police standoff

May 25—A Lebanon man surrendered himself to police after a two-hour standoff on the city's north side Tuesday evening.

The man's employer and a friend called police to ask them to check on his welfare at about 4 p.m., according to a Lebanon Police Department news release. LPD Sgt. Ryan Williamson found the 40-year-old man armed and believed him to be a danger to himself.

The Boone County Special Response Team surrounded the house in the 800 block of Sunchaser Road. Williamson continued to negotiate with the man, while the Boone County Crisis Negotiation Team set up operations.

The SRT's presence made the man nervous and he held his handgun to his head while Williamson spoke with him.

The man also insisted on talking to Boone County Sheriff's Col. Tony Harris, who had just arrived home after his workday at that point.

"I put my vest back on and went back to Lebanon," Harris said.

Harris this month won the Republican seat for Boone County Sheriff on the November ballot. He did not know the man, but learned that he wanted to talk to the man for whom he had voted. Harris spoke with the man as he was being handcuffed.

"At the end of the day, he needed help and he's getting help now," Harris said.

The man put his gun down and surrendered to Williamson just after 5:30 p.m. and the two shared a bear hug.

Medics took the man to an Indianapolis hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Police said no crime occurred during the incident and no further information will be released.