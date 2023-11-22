Lebanon man sentenced to 300 months in prison for child pornography and online enticement

A 27-year-old Lebanon man was sentenced Monday to 300 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy Mannion for attempted online enticement and sexual exploitation of children.

Between Nov. 28, 2022, and Dec. 8, 2022, Mason Morey used the online application “Wikr” to communicate with an individual who he believed was the father of a 13-year-old girl who was offering his daughter for sex. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Morey was actually communicating with an undercover law enforcement officer.

"On December 7, 2022, Morey traveled to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania to meet and engage in sexual activity with the 13-year-old girl," officials said in a news release Wednesday. "Law enforcement placed Morey under arrest upon his arrival and seized multiple cell phones in his possession."

A digital extraction of the information on Morey’s cell phones discovered that he was creating pornographic videos and images with two minors and transmitting these images to another individual.

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations arrested Morey on Dec. 8 on the attempted online enticement charges in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny P. Roberts prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice dealing with a growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Officials said Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

The Department of Human Services operates a 24/7 hotline to report suspected child abuse or concerns about the welfare of a child. ChildLine can be reached at 800-932-0313.

