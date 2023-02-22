Lebanon man sentenced to federal prison for distributing meth in St. Clair County

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced a Lebanon man on Tuesday to more than 16 years in federal prison for his involvement in distributing methamphetamine in St. Clair County.

Michael P. O’Leary, 48, pleaded guilty in June of 2022 to one count of methamphetamine distribution, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. In addition to his prison sentence, he received five years of supervised release.

“The defendant was responsible for distributing large amounts of methamphetamine throughout the Metro East,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “Illegal, dangerous drugs have no place in downstate Illinois communities, and the U.S. Attorney Office will continue to work with the DEA to remove individuals responsible for infecting families and loved ones.”

According to court documents, an undercover agent for the Drug Enforcement Agency purchased 55 grams of methamphetamine from O’Leary in December 2020. In January 2021, the DEA executed a search warrant of his Lebanon residence and recovered 467 grams of methamphetamine.

During the search, DEA agents also located a 9 mm handgun in O’Leary’s closet. O’Leary told agents he had other weapons at other locations, the document said.

O’Leary is a convicted felon from a methamphetamine distribution charge in March 2015 and therefore unable to legally possess firearms.

DEA led the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Carraway prosecuted the case.