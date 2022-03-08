Lebanon man's charges from I-44 assault of girlfriend dismissed

Mar. 8—NEOSHO, Mo. — A charge that a Lebanon man was facing for choking and punching his girlfriend while traveling along Interstate 44 in Joplin were dismissed Monday in Newton County Circuit Court.

Jacob J. Potthoff, 36, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on a count of second-degree domestic assault. The Newton County prosecutor's office dismissed the charge when the alleged victim failed to show up to testify against the defendant.

The charge pertained to an incident June 8, 2020, while Potthoff was driving a vehicle in eastbound lanes of I-44 near mile marker 6 and began choking his girlfriend. She told Joplin police that he then hit her three times in the face, causing serious lacerations that required transport to a hospital by ambulance, according to a probable-cause affidavit.