Lebanon negotiates water deal with IEDC

Nov. 29—Lebanon leaders have brokered a deal with the state to ensure a robust water supply without paying for more infrastructure.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) in 2022 committed $21 million to Lebanon Utilities to reserve nearly 1 million gallons of water and wastewater capacity per day for use by Eli Lilly and Co. The money was intended, in part, for Lebanon Utilities to build more capacity.

Lilly's $3.7 billion pharmaceutical complex is under construction on Lebanon's north side. Lilly is the anchor, and only, tenant for the state's LEAP Lebanon Research and Innovation District, although the IEDC claims to be courting more possible high-tech industries.

Lebanon Utilities can pump a total of 5 million gallons, and usually pumps up to 2.25 million gallons, per day, Mayor Matthew Gentry said. As part of the deal, the state agreed to eventually return Lebanon to its pre-Lilly capacity.

LEAP Lebanon occupants, as a whole, are expected to need far more water than Lebanon Utilities can pump. But the IEDC's agreement with the city is just for what Lilly will need and is within Lebanon Utilities' capabilities.

Long-term, the IEDC is working on a plan to pipe 100 million gallons of water daily from the Wabash Alluvial Aquifer in Tippecanoe County to Lebanon. But that project is still in the planning stages. Lilly, and maybe other investors, will need water before the Wabash project's completion.

In the short-term, the state is contracting a third party, perhaps Citizens Energy Group or Indiana American Water Co., to pipe up to 15 million gallons of treated water per day from the east to Lebanon, attorney Jeff Jacob told the Lebanon City Council on Nov. 13. Jacob represents Lebanon Utilities.

Piping the water here will require costly infrastructure, lift stations, well-field installations, and the like. Utility companies normally pass on infrastructure costs to their customers.

But city leaders negotiated for Lebanon to receive 1.5 million gallons a day for the cost of water only, without paying to get it here.

"It's cheap water when you think of the infrastructure," Jacob said.

The city will, in return, give the state $7.9 million of the $21 million toward its obligation for Lilly's capacity. But the city won't have to pay for anything, build more capacity, or pay for the infrastructure. Lebanon Utilities will be returned to pre-Lilly capacity and poised for growth, Gentry said.

"Having the water come through the pipe, that we're only paying a usage charge on, has more value to the utilities and the city long-term than the $7.9 million," Gentry said.

Gentry called meetings with the state strained, while Jacob characterized negotiations as contentious at times, even though city leaders tried to remember they are working in partnership with the IEDC.

"People sometimes think the city is a rubber stamp for the IEDC," Gentry said. "We prioritized what's good for our ratepayers and what can work for the IEDC and our ratepayers ... This [agreement] is a product of pretty lengthy discussions and negotiations. But we get water in perpetuity with no infrastructure fees, and that's a big win for us."

Other companies that come to Lebanon must also pay for their own connection to Lebanon's water and sewage services, and that protects ratepayers from having to pay for projects, Ed Basquill, Lebanon Utilities general manager, said last year.