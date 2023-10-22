Lebanon nurse arrested

Oct. 21—A Lebanon nurse is being charged with unlawfully prescribing controlled substances.

Last Friday, Alton Birmingham, 49, was indicted by the Wilson County Grand Jury on seven counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. He surrendered to authorities on Tuesday and was booked into the Wilson County Jail.

An investigation revealed that the licensed practical nurse had continued to see patients after the doctor left the office. On several occasions in 2020, Birmingham had seen patients and used the doctor's Drug Enforcement Administration registration number to call in prescriptions.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigated the case, and charges were brought against the suspect. Agents from the TBI Medicaid Fraud Control Division were assisted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.

The practice that Birmingham worked at is no longer in operation.