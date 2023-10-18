Lebanon nurse charged with improperly prescribing medications

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A nurse has been charged with improperly prescribing medications at a doctor’s office in Lebanon in 2020.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported a Wilson County grand jury indicted 49-year-old Alton Birmingham, a Licensed Practical Nurse, on Friday.

Agents with the TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division, with the assistant of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, obtained indictments charging Birmingham with unlawfully prescribing controlled substances, according to a release.

The agents initially became aware of allegations involving Birmingham in 2020. Investigators determined Birmingham continued to see patients and called in prescriptions using the doctor’s Drug Enforcement Administration registration number while the doctor was not in the office.

The physician’s practice is no longer in operation.

Birmingham was charged with seven counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances. Birmingham surrendered to authorities Tuesday and was booked into the Wilson County jail on a $10,000 bond.

