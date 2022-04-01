Lebanon officers killed and injured in domestic incident identified

Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Grafidentified the police officers shot during a domestic call in the 1108 Forest Street Thursday.

Lt. William Lebo was killed during the incident. Lebo was a 40-year veteran of the department and was one month from retirement.

Officers Ryan Adams, 32, was shot at the scene. He has seven years of service and is in stable condition.

Officer Derek Underkoffler, 32, was also shot and seriously injured. He also had seven years of service.

The DA identified the shooter as Travis Shaud, 34, of Lebanon.

Shaud has a criminal record that includes two assault convictions. In 2020, he pleaded guilty to simple assault for an incident that occurred in June 2019 and was sentenced to nine days to 23 months. He also pleaded guilty to simple assault for a December 2018 incident and received probation.

Hess Graf said the incident was a forcible burglary. When four officers arrived, Shaud immediately opened fire. The police returned fire and Shaud was killed on scene.

Police said he stole his father’s handgun.

According to a news release, Shaud suffered from years-long mental health issues and attempts by family to intervene were met with his resistance. The Forest Street address belonged to family, but Shaud did not live there. A family member returned home on March 31, found Shaud had broken into his residence and phoned law enforcement. Police responded and attempted to enter the home. Shaud immediately opened fire on four city police officers. Officers returned fire and Shaud was pronounced dead on the scene.

Longtime friend of the Shaud family Susan Schott believes Shaud went to his childhood home on Forest Street in a manic state to confront his stepfather.

“Travis was a wonderful person when he was OK,” Schott said. “But as soon as I heard the address I knew what happened.”

“Every time an officer responds to a call, he risks his life,” Hess Graf said. “He responds knowing he may give the ultimate sacrifice for his community. The Lebanon City Police Department acted with utter bravery and every officer deserves to be commended for the fearless actions undertaken yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the City Police Department, and with the families of both the wounded and the fallen.”

