Lebanon parliament speaker Berri urges government formation this week, "not longer"
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's parliament speaker Nabih Berri urged the country's top politicians on Tuesday to form a government no later than this week.
In a televised speech, Berri urged politicians to put aside their differences in order to save the country from economic collapse. Lebanon, which is suffering a deep economic crisis, has been run by a caretaker administration since the government resigned more than a year ago.
Prime minister-designate Najib Mikati, the third to attempt to form a government, said last week there were big hurdles ahead.
In his remarks on Tuesday, Berri said political factions should not hinder the formation of a government by demanding blocking minorities in the new cabinet. President Michel Aoun has denied accusations that he is demanding a third of cabinet seats for his allies, which would allow them to veto cabinet decisions.
(Reporting By Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Peter Graff)