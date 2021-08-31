Lebanon parliament speaker Berri urges government formation this week, "not longer"

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri heads a legislative session at UNESCO Palace in Beirut
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's parliament speaker Nabih Berri urged the country's top politicians on Tuesday to form a government no later than this week.

In a televised speech, Berri urged politicians to put aside their differences in order to save the country from economic collapse. Lebanon, which is suffering a deep economic crisis, has been run by a caretaker administration since the government resigned more than a year ago.

Prime minister-designate Najib Mikati, the third to attempt to form a government, said last week there were big hurdles ahead.

In his remarks on Tuesday, Berri said political factions should not hinder the formation of a government by demanding blocking minorities in the new cabinet. President Michel Aoun has denied accusations that he is demanding a third of cabinet seats for his allies, which would allow them to veto cabinet decisions.

(Reporting By Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Peter Graff)

